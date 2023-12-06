ROUNDUP: Beecher, Kankakee boys hoops remain undefeated; McNamara girls cruise past Timothy Christian

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 64, Illinois Lutheran 34

Beecher improved to 7-0 on the season. Adyn McGinley totaled 16 points and eight assists to help lead the Bobcats. Jack Hayhurst did a bit of everything, totaling 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Zack Johnson finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Orlin Nesbitt had 10 points and five rebounds.

Kankakee 88, Thornridge 41

Larenz Walters poured in 22 points, three steals and two offensive rebounds to help lead the Kays, who improved to 6-0. Lincoln Williams finished two rebounds shy of a double-double, totaling 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Demontae May had 12 points, five assists and two steals.

Manteno 45, Wilmington 29

Nicky Johnson led the Panthers with a game-high 17 points. Ray Lee added 11 points, and Porter Chandler finished with six points.

Lucas Rink tallied nine points to pace the Wildcats. Ryan Nelson and Brycen Meents each had five points.

Donovan 47, Momence 33

Ty Miller led Donovan’s balanced scoring attack with a team-high 12 points. Jacob Onnen added 11 points, and Griffen Walters recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Erick Castillo paced Momence with nine points, followed by teammates Easton Newberry (six points) and Nick Charbonneau and Austin Lynch, who each chipped in four points.

Grant Park 51, Tri-Point 40

Blake Brown poured in 26 points to lead the Dragons. Ryder Greenholdt, Ethan Barnas and Caiden Benson finished with seven points apiece.

Central 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 58

Blake Chandler scored 17 points to lead the Comets. Aidan Podowicz contributed 13 points, and Logan Fritz had 10 points.

Cale Halpin totaled 24 points to pace the Panthers. Bennett Grant recorded 18 points, and Nathan States chipped in eight points.

Coal City 43, Peotone 36

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Ruben Velasco recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Blue Devils.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Watseka 27

Hagen Hoy paced the Warriors with six points. Myles Lynch chipped in five points.

Lisle 48, Herscher 28

Tanner Jones paced the Tigers with a team-high 14 points. Austin Buckley totaled five points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 62, Timothy Christian 37

Trinity Davis totaled 16 points, six assists and six rebounds to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Angel Dickerson added 10 points, six assists and three steals. Leigha Brown contributed 12 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Reed-Custer 44, Prairie Central 15

Reed-Custer extend its winning streak to three games with a double-digit victory. Alyssa Wollenzien led the Comets with 18 points and six steals. Mya Beard pitched in nine points, two rebounds and one steal. Kaylee Tribble contributed six points, three rebounds and one assist.

Thornton 31, Kankakee 25

Taleah Turner recorded seven points to pace the Kays in defeat. Nikkel Johnson had six points.

WRESTLING

St. Joseph-Ogden 40, Central 35

Central had eight grapplers who earned victories against St. Joseph-Ogden. Blake Hemp (120 pounds), Everett Bailey (126), Evan Cox (144), Giona Panozzo (150), Gianni Panozzo (157), Izzy Alvarez (175), Kyle Plante (190) and Brody O’Connor (215) each got victories to pace the Comets.

Seneca 54, Manteno 27

Manteno was led by four grapplers who earned victories in their respective weight classes. Landon Dooley (126 pounds), Oakley Rivera (126), Blake Adolfino (126) and Parker Adams (165) paced the Panthers by going 1-0 on the evening.