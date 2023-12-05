ROUNDUP: McNamara girls hoops cruise past Pontiac; BBCHS girls edge Lockport

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 62, Pontiac 37

Angel Dickerson erupted for 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Trinity Davis contributed 17 points, four rebounds and four steals. Leigha Brown chipped in eight points, seven rebounds and three assists.

BBCHS 43, Lockport 38

Sadie Grabow led the Boilers’ balanced scoring attack with a team-high 13 points. Emmerson Longtin added eight points, and Abby Bonilla finished with seven points. Ellie Haggard, Ava Johnson and Nia Lawrence each had five points apiece.

Herscher 41, Wilmington 37

Emma Powers totaled 15 points, including three 3-pointers made to help lead the Tigers. RyLyn Adams finished with 10 points.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Peotone 43, Lisle 42

Peotone erased a three-point deficit with 11 seconds left to secure the come-from-behind victory and improve to 5-3 on the season. Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils with 14 points, including the go-ahead basketball with 1.9 seconds left. Ashley Renwick totaled 13 points and Addie Graffeo chipped in seven points.

Cissna Park 49, Praire Central 14

Addison Lucht poured in 17 points, two rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists to help lead the Timberwolves. Regan King and Josie Neukomm added seven points apiece. Morgan Sinn tallied six points, one rebound, two steals and one assist.

Coal City 47, Streator 0

Coal City held Streator scoreless to improve to 7-1 overall. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 11 points, one rebound and two steals. Emma Rodriguez added eight points and five offensive rebounds. Abby Gagliardo and Paige Walker had six points each.

Milford 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 45

Hunter Mowrey surpassed the 1,000-career-point mark and added 17 rebounds and five steals to help lead the Bearcats. Kami Muehling contributed 17 points, three assists and two steals. Lillie Harris finished with six points and eight rebounds.

Beecher 61, Donovan-St. Anne 21

Beecher improved to 4-4 on the season with a double-digit win. Emma Tiltges led the Bobcats with a team-high 18 points. Evelyn Jablonski added 10 points, and Jenna Pevion had nine points.

Tiffany DeYoung paced the Wildcats with seven points.

Reed-Custer 49, Manteno 44

Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Gwen Stewart poured in 15 points, two rebounds and five steals. Mya Beard had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Maddie Gesky earned a double-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks to pace the Panthers.

Watseka 50, Iroquois West 13

Watseka improved to 8-0 on the year with a double-digit victory against Iroquois West. Megan Martin led the Warriors with 10 points and seven rebounds. Jasmine Essington pitched in nine points and six rebounds. Brianna Denault had seven points.

Amelia Scharp tallied a team-high nine points to pace the Raiders.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Trinity 61, Heritage Christian 59

Trinity improved to 7-1 and was led by Tommy Kujawa, who scored a team-best 19 points. Vinny Hendrix and Ethan Schurman each had nine points.

Woodland 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 47

Cale Halpin recorded 20 points and seven rebounds to pace the Panthers. Bennett Grant added 10 points and four rebounds. Cole Hampson chipped in six points and seven rebounds.