ROUNDUP: Williams brothers lead Kankakee down south; Mac, Kankakee, Watseka girls keep up solid starts

Saturday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Black Diamond Harley-Davidson Shootout (Marion)

Kankakee 74, Poplar Bluff (Mo.) 47

The Kays went to the southern tip of Illinois and came back with a 27-point, out-of-state victory. Lincoln Williams dazzled with 23 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, seven steals and a block. Cedric Williams added a dozen points, seven boards and three steals. Eli Stipp added 11 points and five boards. Larenz Walters and Damontae May had nine points apiece.

St. Joseph-Ogden Toyota Classic

Watseka 55, Paxton- Buckley-Loda 48 (OT)

Hagen Hoy’s late 3-pointer sent the Warriors to overtime, where they prevailed against the Panthers on Saturday. Hoy’s 14 points led a balanced Watseka scoring attack. Myles Lynch scored 13 points, and Evan LaBelle and James Newell scored 12 points apiece.

Cissna Park 52, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 47

The sophomore duo of Dierks Neukomm and Seth Walder had themselves a day Saturday, as Neukomm tallied a game-high 21 points, and Walder added 17 of his own points. Brayden Bruens added five points.

Regular season

St. Anne 64, Cornerstone Christian 44

No individual stats were immediately available for the Cardinals, who won their third straight game to improve to 3-4. Chris Link went wild for 22 points, complimented by Jordan Davis’ 11 points. Deion Fifer added six points and Grant Pomaranski added five points.

Central 56, Hoopeston 44

The Comets saw three players score at least a dozen points in nonconference action Saturday. Perry Mason and Blake Chandler had 14 points apiece, and Aidan Podowicz scored 12 points. The Comets have won four of their first five games to start the season.

Arthur Christian 51, Trinity 50

The Eagles were handed a heartbreaking loss after winning their first six games of the season. Tommy Kujawa had 21 points to lead Trinity. Cam Testa had 12 points, and Vinnie Hendrix added 10 points.

Iroquois West 62, Tri-Point 24

The Raiders got a breakout night from Kobie Hendershot, who poured in a game-high 23 points and nearly defeated the Chargers on his own. Jace Pankey had 13 points. Tyler Read scored 11 points and recorded five steals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crete-Monee Shootout

Kankakee 50, Hillcrest 12

The Kays had a strong showing up north Saturday, improving to 7-1 to start the season. Nikkel Johnson had 17 points to lead Kankakee and outscore the Kays’ foes herself. Lynlee Jubin and Aniya Lewis had eight points apiece, and Malea Harrison added seven points.

Regular season

Bishop McNamara 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 46

The Fightin’ Irish made it five wins in their first six games with an impressive nonconference win Saturday. Trinity Davis had 26 points, including a handful of 3-pointers, and added six rebounds. Angel Dickerson had 12 points and three assists. Leigha Brown added five points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Watseka 60, Herscher 22

The Warriors saw their hot start increase to 7-0 to open the regular season with a commanding nonconference victory. Megan Martin notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Haven Meyer added 10 points, and Lauren Tegtmeyer added eight points and six rebounds.

Elie Hoffman had eight points to lead the Tigers, including a 6-for-8 effort from the free-throw line. Emma Powers buried a pair of 3-pointers to total six points.

WRESTLING

Seneca Invite

Central-Iroquois won the Seneca Invite with 270 team points, besting runner-up Seneca (219). Everett Bailey (126 pounds), Kayden Cody (132), Gianni Panozzo (144), Evan Cox (150), Chris Andrade (165) and Noah Gomez (285) all won their weight classes. Blake Hemp (120), Giona Panozzo (138) and Hunter Hull (175) each finished second.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Parkland 87, KCC 72

The Cavaliers (5-3) went on the road to Champaign, where their attempt to become the first team to knock off Parkland this season came up short. Amaria Pender and Jazmyn Smith did the heavy offensive lifting, finishing tied with a team-high 23 points apiece. Smith added seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Pender added five assists and two steals. Anaya Moody added eight points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 75, Grant Park 43

Zack Johnson led the Bobcats with 21 points and five assists. Jack Hayhurst, Ethan Rydberg and Orlin Nesbitt each had 14 points apiece. Adyn McGinley tallied six points, six steals and four assists as the Bobcats improved to 5-0.

Caiden Benson paced the Dragons with 21 points. Blake Brown finished with 11 points, and Ethan Barnas had six points.

St. Anne 61, Central 48

Jordan Davis scored a team-high 28 points to lead the Cardinals. Chris Link added 14 points, and Grant Pomoranski had six points.

Peyton Chandler recorded 19 points to pace the Comets. Logan Fritz contributed six points.

Momence 64, Tri-Point 12

Easton Newberry led Momence with 13 points, followed by teammates Jevon Sneed (12 points) and Marchello Draine (10 points).

Gardner-South Wilmington 63, Grace Christian 43

Cale Halpin led the Panthers with 26 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Cole Hampson totaled eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Bennett Grant had six points and 11 rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Manteno 54, Peotone 44

Kyle McCullough finished with 15 points to lead the Panthers. Ray Lee and Nicky Johnson contributed 12 points apiece.

Brandon Weiss scored 14 points to pace the Blue Devils. Hunter Becker chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.

Trinity 78, Families of Faith 53

Trinity improved to 6-0 on the season. Tommy Kujawa erupted for 34 points to help lead the Eagles.

Donovan 54, Illinois Lutheran 42

Ty Miller totaled 12 points, six assists and five steals to help lead the Wildcats. Griffen Walters added nine points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Braden Klecan had 11 points and five rebounds.

Streator 64, Herscher 29

Jacob McCree paced the Tigers with 11 points. Payton Young contributed nine points.

St. Joseph-Ogden Toyota Classic

St, Teresa 68, Cissna Park 42

Seth Walder poured in 18 points to pace the Timberwolves. Dirks Neukomm had 16 points.

Watseka 51, ALAH 40

Evan LaBelle led the Warriors with 24 points. Payton Schaumburg, James Newell and Myles Lynch each had six points. Hagen Hoy chipped in nine points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morris 45, Coal City 44

Coal City (6-1) lost its first game of the season. Mia Ferrias paced the Coalers with nine points, three rebounds and four steals. Makayla Henline added eight points, two rebounds and one steals. Emma Rodriguez and Abby Gagliardo had six points each.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oakton 80, KCC 65

Jazmyn Smith recorded a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds to help pace the Cavaliers. Jaida Taylor also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Valorie Dagg chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.

IESA GIRLS BASKETBALL

IESA Class 7-1A State Finals

Washington St. Patrick 39, Gardner 13

The Tigers made the trip to Assumption Central A&M Middle School for the seventh-grade Class 1A championship, where they saw their season end with a 16-5 record and Elite Eight finish.

Kaylee Tousignant led the Tigers with four points. Lilyan Eddy and Ellie Marquez had three points apiece. Chloe Biros had a bucket, and Abby Carreon split a pair of free throws.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Olivet 5, Davenport 3

No individual stats were available for Tigers.