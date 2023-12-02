BOYS SOCCER: Kankakee's Ricky Cruz named Daily Journal Player of the Year

Kankakee senior striker Ricky Cruz first was introduced to the sport of soccer before he could walk on his own two feet.

His father, Ricardo Cruz, played semiprofessionally in Mexico’s Primera División as a striker, and he grew up watching his two older brothers, Gio, 23, and Chris, 18, compete at a high level.

Ricky quickly found himself drawn to the sport and took to the field as a young child.

His journey would lead him to becoming a soccer star of his own right at Kankakee High School, where the talented striker has helped make school history on multiple occasions.

During his four-year career with the Kays, Ricky helped Kankakee secure the program’s first-ever regional championship in 2021 as a sophomore and first-ever sectional championship appearance this past fall as a senior after totaling a team-best 44 goals scored. That feat also led him to set a new school record for career goals with 106.

His incredible individual efforts along with his ability to lead the boys’ program to new heights, including this past season, helped him earn the 2023 Daily Journal Player of the Year award.

“I credit my dad for being the player that I am today,” Ricky Cruz said. “He pushed me hard to be the best version I could be.”

While the consistent striker came onto the varsity scene as a freshman four years ago, finishing his freshman campaign second on the team in goals (10) behind 2023 graduate Humberto Baez (17), Ricky only found himself getting incrementally better as the years went on.

As a sophomore, he finished the year with 22 goals, followed by 30 goals his junior season and 44 this past season.

“Over the past four years, I have witnessed an impressive transformation in Ricky’s tactical awareness and overall demeanor,” Kankakee head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. “As a freshman, he had talent and skill, but with each passing season, he improved his tactical awareness and developed as a leader on the field.”

In this year’s IHSA Class 2A Sectional semifinal game against Marian Catholic, Ricky recorded a hat trick in a 7-0 shutout win against the Spartans that allowed the boys program to finally break through the sectional semifinal round after falling just short in the same round the last two years.

“It was just pure happiness for me and my teammates after beating Marian to finally advance to the sectional championship game for the first time ever,” Ricky said.

The memorable moments made on the field were nothing short of extraordinary given the place where the boys program had been before Ricky joined the squad as a freshman.

Before he joined the Kays, the program was on the cusp of becoming a winning program after having finished 13-14 in 2019, 10-14 in 2018 and 2-18 in 2017.

With Ricky inserted into the mix, Kankakee finally got over the hump to record their first winning season under Mkhwanazi, who took over in 2018, in 2020. His presence, along with multiple solid teammates, have allowed the Kays to record four straight winning seasons with three straight regional titles to boot.

“Ricky was instrumental in helping the program succeed over the past couple of seasons,” Mkhwanazi said. “As a true striker, his ability to get in the right place, take on defenders and find the back of the net was a void he helped fill.”

With so many memorable moments throughout his legendary career as a Kay, one that’s most prominent for the program’s all-time leading goal scorer wasn’t an achievement but rather personal and dear to the heart.

“One of my favorite moments was being able to take the field with my brothers, Angel and Alexis, and some of my other teammates — Pavel Andrade, Ulises Aguirre and Baez — [who] I’ve played with since my youth days,” Ricky said. “Being able to share those moments with them and play with them was something I’ll never forget because some of them are taking different paths ... and so I’m happy to have been able to share the field with them one last time [in the sectional championship match].”

Now that his high school soccer career is over, Ricky is able to soak in all the tremendous success he’s earned both as a player and for the program.

“I’m most proud of helping Kankakee make it the furthest the boys soccer program has ever gone in school history,” he said. “That, along with the school record of goals I’ve made.

“It’s hard to score 106 goals against the good teams we go up against.”

Having accomplished more than he could’ve dreamt of throughout his high school career, Ricky has shifted his focus toward extending his soccer career in college. As of now, he hasn’t committed to any particular school, but he has his eyes set on possibly playing for the men’s team at Morton College in Cicero.

Regardless of where he ends up, playing collegiately should pay dividends as long as he continues his same mentality.

“Ricky’s best quality is his winner’s mentality,” Mkhwanazi said. “He is relentless and will give his all for the team to succeed.”

