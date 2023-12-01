ROUNDUP: Coal City girls extend unbeaten start; Kays see winning streak grow to four

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coal City 51, Peotone 38

Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 19 points, three rebounds and two steals to help Coal City remain undefeated (6-0) on the year. Emma Rodriguez added 11 points and one rebound. Abby Gagliardo and Makayla Henline each had seven points.

Madi Schroeder poured in 28 points to pace the Blue Devils, becoming the sixth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. Emma Iozzo scored four points, and Ashley Renwick had three points.

Kankakee 71, Thornridge 18

Kankakee extended its winning streak to four games to improve to 6-1 on the season in its first Southland Athletic Conference game of the winter. Taleah Turner dropped a game-high 21 points to lead the Kays. Nikkel Johnson contributed 17 points, and Lynlee Jubin pitched in 14 points.

Manteno 54, Wilmington 30

Manteno outscored Wilmington 32-8 in the second half to improve to 3-3 on the season. Maddie Gesky led the Panthers with 17 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Sara Schmidt added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ava Peterson had nine points, five rebounds and four steals.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Reed-Custer 42, Streator 16

Mya Beard finished with 12 points, three rebounds and seven steals to lead the Comets. Kaylee Tribble tallied eight points, eight rebounds and two steals. Alyssa Wollenzien chipped in six points and three steals.

Milford 36, Armstrong-Potomac 26

Kami Muehling totaled 15 points, three rebounds and two steals to help lead the Bearcats. Hunter Mowrey recorded a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Cadence Schaubert had two points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Grant Park 22

Addison Fair scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Panthers. Aspen Lardi totaled 10 points, and Maddie Simms chipped in eight points.

Alejandra Maldonado paced the Dragons with nine points and six rebounds. Claire Sluis and Abby Watson had four points apiece.

Central 46, Grace Christian 39

Gracie Schroeder scored 21 points to help lead the Comets. Myah Martinez tallied nine points, which was three more points than teammate Eriannah Martinez.

Natalie Dalton paced the Crusaders with 17 points. Angelina Larsen had eight points.

Lisle 52, Herscher 36

Pippa Dunnill paced the Tigers with 10 points, including two 3-pointers made. RyLyn Adams chipped in seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 54, Chrisman 44

Iroquois West (2-4) earned its first Vermilion Valley Conference win of the season. Tyler Read led the Raiders with 22 points and nine rebounds. Kobie Hendershot contributed 12 points, which was six more points than teammate CJ Perzee. Jace Pankey had eight points and eight rebounds.

Blue Ridge 57, Donovan 52

Ty Miller paced the Wildcats with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jacob Onnen added 13 points, five rebounds and one steal. Brendan Hennieke had 11 points, two rebounds and one assist.

St. Joseph-Ogden Toyota Classic

St. Jospeh-Ogden 74, Watseka 38

James Newell paced the Warriors with 12 points, followed by teammates Payton Schaumburg (10 points) and Evan LaBelle (eight points).

WRESTLING

Coal City 61, El Paso-Gridley 18; Coal City 75, Praire Central 0

Coal City kept up its winning ways with wins over El Paso-Gridley and Prairie Central to improve to 14-1 on the year. The Coalers were collectively led by six grapplers who went 2-0 on the evening. Culan Lindemuth (120 pounds), Roberto Rodriguez (126), Aidan Kenney (132), Noah Huston (144), Brock Finch (150) and John Keigher (175) all went 2-0 in their respective weight classes.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 104, Truman 72

KCC improved to 6-3 with a double-digit win over Truman. Quesim Anderson led the Cavaliers with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Chavez Woods finished with 16 points and three assists. Rashad Smith totaled 13 points and three rebounds. Noah Mason chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Wednesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 41, Lincoln-Way East 31

Taleah Turner totaled 19 points to lead the Kays. Nikkel Johnson added 11 points, and Malea Harrison contributed five points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 73, Champaign Centennial 51

Sadie Grabow scored 16 points to help lead the Boilermakers. Ellie Haggard and Emmerson Longtin each had 10 points. Ava Johnson finished with nine points.

Watseka 74, Rantoul 31

Watseka improved to 6-0 on the season with a dominant win against Rantoul. Ava Swartz led the Warriors with a team-high 14 points. Megan Martin and Haven Meyer each tallied 12 points apiece. Brianna Denault recorded two points and a team-high nine rebounds. Lauren Tegtmeyer chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

Iroquois West 32, Momence 15

No individual stats were available for either team.

Ridgeview 33, Milford 27

Hunter Mowrey recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals to help pace the Bearcats. Cadence Schaubert poured in four points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Lillie Harris had four points and two rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Trinity 65, HSRC 59

Trinity improved its record to 5-0 with a win. Tommy Kujawa led the Eagles with 20 points. Luke Green and Ethan Schurman had 15 points apiece.

St. Joseph-Ogden Toyota Classic

Charleston 62, Watseka 43

Payton Schaumburg paced the Warriors with a team-high 13 points. Hagen Hoy added nine points, and Evan LaBella chipped in eight points.

Oakwood 64, Cissna Park 50

Dierks Neukomm poured in 25 points to pace the Timberwolves. Seth Walder contributed 14 points, and Chase Petry tallied six points.

WRESTLING

Kankakeee 57, Manteno 17

Kankakee claimed six forfeit wins. Nevaeh Harvey (165 pounds), Caleb Dickens (190) and Rogelio Cornejo (285) collectively led the Kays with individual wins against Manteno grapplers.

Joseph Carney (138), Carter Hoyt (157) and Carter Watkins (175) each earned individual victories on the mat to help pace the Panthers.

Coal City 60, Plano 15; Coal City 66, Mendota 6; Coal City 30, Moosehart 0

Coal City added three victories to improve its record to 12-1 on the season. The Coalers were collectively led by three individuals — Roberto Rodriguez (126), Aidan Kenney (132) and Brant Widlowski (157) — who went 3-0 in their respective weight classes.

Cooper Morris (113), Culan Lindemuth (120), Noah Huston (138), Mason Garner (144), John Keigher (165), James Keigher (175) and Cade Poyner (190) also went 2-0 in their respective matches.