ROUNDUP: Beecher boys claim Coal City Turkey Tournament title; Balanced Boilers top Lemont

(Saturday) BOYS BASKETBALL

Coal City-Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament

Beecher 65, Morris 39

Beecher claimed the tournament championship with a double-digit win over Morris to improve to 4-0. Adyn McGinley erupted for 33 points, four assists and four steals to help lead the Bobcats. Orlin Nesbitt recorded 16 points and six rebounds.

Coal City 45, Peotone 36

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Ruben Velasco paced the Blue Devils with 14 points.

Manteno 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 38

Ray Lee poured in 21 points to lead the Panthers. Nicky Johnson and Jason Brown each had nine points.

Cale Halpin totaled 19 points to pace the Panthers in defeat. Bennett Grant added seven points and Josh Conger tallied four points.

WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament

Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Lemont 42

Nick Allen led the Boilermakers with 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Tyran Bender contributed 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. Gavin Kohl finished with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Dwight Route 17 Classic

St. Bede 50, Momence 47

Erick Castillo paced Momence with 17 points. Jevon Sneed and Austin Lynch had seven points apiece.

Danville Topper Classic

Milford 64, Schlarman 37

Gavin Schunkle scored 19 points to help lead the Bearcats. Beau Wright tallied 18 points, which was eight more points than teammate Caleb Clutteur.

Milford 44, Paris 40

Gavin Schunke recorded a team-best 14 points to lead the Bearcats. Beau Wright chipped in 11 points and Tyler Runner had six points.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament

Armstrong 55, Iroquois West 48

Tyler Read recorded 18 points and eight rebounds to pace the Raiders. Jace Pankey contributed nine points and eight rebounds. Garrett Tammen had eight points. Read was named to the all-tournament team.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Herscher 46, St. Anne 45

Austin Buckley led the Tigers with 11 points. Payton Young and Jacob McCree each scored 10 points apiece. Tanner Jones had six points.

Jordan Davis paced the Cardinals with 16 points. Grant Pomaranski tallied 12 points and Chris Link chipped in 11 points.

WRESTLING

Coal City 62, Stagg 18; Coal City 51, Downers Grove North 18; Brother Rice 39, Coal City 31

Coal City went 2-1 with its lone defeat coming at the hands of Brother Rice to help improve its record to 7-1 overall. Freshman Owen Petersen has recorded eight-straight wins by pinfall to open his career. Buddy Widlowski is also undefeated with seven wins while teammate Cooper Morris is 6-0.

(Friday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coal City-Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament

Beecher 62, Immaculate Conception 50

Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 27 points and six rebounds. Orlin Nesbitt finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Zack Johnson had 10 points and five rebounds.

Manteno 49, Peotone 34

Manteno outscored Peotone 13-5 in the third frame, which proved to be the difference. Nicky Johnson scored a game-high 18 points to help lead the Panthers. Ray Lee and Aidan Dotson each added 12 points apiece.

Brandon Weiss paced the Blue Devils with a team-high 16 points. Hunter Becker chipped in 11 points and Colin Emsweller had six rebounds.

Chicago Agricultural Science 66, Gardner-South Wilmington 33

Bennett Grant paced the Panthers with 14 points and five rebounds. Nate States had nine points and Logan Conger chipped in four points.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Hall 50, Herscher 47 (OT)

Herscher fell by three points in overtime against a tough Spring Valley Hall squad. Austin Buckley paced the Tigers with 20 points. Payton Young added 14 points and Logan Morrow had six points.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament

Iroquois West 72, Tri-Point 29

Iroquois West picked up its first win in dominant fashion against the Chargers. Garrett Tammen led the Raiders with a team-high 20 points. Tyler Read contributed 17 points and five steals. Damian Alvarado recorded nine points, which was one more point than teammate Beau Howe.

Danville Topper Classic

Covington 67, Milford 42

Gavin Schunke paced the Bearcats with 19 points. Beau Wright tallied 10 points and Tyler Runner and Caleb Clutteur each scored four points.

Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament

Donovan 84, Greenview 28

Griffen Walters recorded a double-double with 27 points, 16 rebounds and five steals to help lead the Wildcats.. Braden Klecan added 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jacob Onnen had 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Dwight Route 17 Classic

Dwight 52, Momence 45

Jevon Sneed paced Momence with 13 points and nine rebounds. Easton Newberry finished with 12 points and Erick Castillo chipped in nine points and five assists.