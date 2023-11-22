BBCHS' Zirbel enjoying monumental run in the pool

There’s a certain sense of pride that comes along when someone is able to turn one of their greatest weaknesses into one of their greatest strengths and one prime example of that could be found no further than the swimming pool at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Having gone most of her life without most of her left leg and part of her left arm after a devastating lawnmower accident in 2009 when she was 2 years old, Bradley-Bourbonnais junior Savannah Zirbel has used her tragic accident to fuel a head-strong mentality that’s led directly towards a decorated Athletes with Disabilities (AWD) swim career by earning 10 individual state championships and counting.

“Savannah is one of the most dedicated swimmers that I have and she’s one of the most hard working student-athletes I know,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head swim coach Ashley Porter said. “She’s there every single day with a smile on her face, ready to go.

“If I could clone her, I’d take a team full of Savannahs.”

Earlier this month, for the third-straight season, Zirbel went on to end her season at the IHSA Swim & Dive State Finals in Westmont with multiple gold medals.

This time around, she went on to set new state records in the 100-yard (1:07.65) and 200-yard freestyles (2:25.24) events as well an in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:32.37), giving her a trio of golds to add to her already deep collection of state titles.

“Out of all of my accomplishments, I’m most proud of my 200-yard freestyle time I just got at state,” Zirbel said. “Mostly because I started the season around two minutes and 32 seconds and then I dropped it all the way down to 2:25.”

“That was a really nice surprise when I looked up at my time.”

With her junior season now behind her, Zirbel has already claimed 10-of-12 possible AWD state championships with her only two losses coming as runner-up finishes throughout her three-year career as a Boilermaker.

Her ability to pick up the sport of swimming so quickly after having only began her swim career two years prior to joining BBCHS is in part due to her coaches, dedication to the pool and strength built up in her working limbs.

“Honestly, it just has a lot to do with my coaches and working on my technique,” Zirbel said of being able to pick up the sport of swim so quickly. “Aside from that, I have a lot of strength in my right leg because it’s the one that I depend on most of the time, and so I already have a lot of strength in my two limbs that I do use going into the sport.”

Part of Zirbel’s hard coaching from Porter can be credited to Zirbel’s mother, Jennifer, who helped Porter understand the world of AWD swimming.

“I’ve learned a lot from Savannah,” Porter said. “I actually knew nothing about Athletes with Disabilities swimming before I started coaching her.

“Her mom, Jennifer [Zirbel], has helped me a lot at the beginning of her freshman year just to make sure Savannah was set for the season ... I’m really grateful for that and I know a lot more now on how Paralympics work through her mom and Savannah,” Porter added. “I’ve also learned that just because they are an AWD athlete, that doesn’t mean they should be treated or coached any differently. She works just as hard as every other girl on my team.”

More than likely, Savannah will add to her collection of golds next fall during her final season at BBCHS, but now that she’s already made her stamp at the high school level she has bigger plans to hopefully qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics Games in France.

Her Paralympic quest will begin at the 2023 US Paralympics Swimming National Championships Dec. 15-17 at the Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center in Orlando, where she will look to swim in six various events that will hopefully get her noticed by the International Olympic Committee.

“I feel like I’ve gotten really close to some decent times and I know I have to get a little bit more recognition,” Savannah Zirbel said of her Paralympics quest. “I’m really close to a Paralympic breaststroke time and even though I’m not really a fan of the breaststroke, I’m apparently good at it. So I kind of have to stick with it and I think I can still work on some things.”

The idea of turning her disability into a Paralympics swim career is something Porter believes isn’t far-fetched, based on her ability and mentality to continually strive for greatness.

“I’m really excited for her future,” Porter said. “She has continued to better her times every single year by breaking her own records and getting 10 out of 12 first places at state with two second-place runner-up finishes, which isn’t too shabby as well.

“I’m really looking forward to following her career in the future since she has plans on swimming past high school.”

With only one more swim season left as a Boiler, Savannah is turning her focus towards leaving a lasting impact on her teammates rather than what she accomplishes within the pool.

“For my upcoming senior season, I hope that I can leave an impression on a lot of my teammates,” Savannah Zirbel said. “If I can push them by showing that this disabled person can do it, then I hope they can see that they can do it too.”