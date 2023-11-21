ROUNDUP: Beecher boys basketball shoots past Manteno; Beecher Fall Classic resumes

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coal City-Manteno Turkey Tournament

Beecher 53, Manteno 40

Orlin Nesbitt finished with 22 points, six rebounds and two blocks to help lead the Bobcats to an opening night win. Jack Hayhurst tallied 10 points, four rebounds and two steals. Ethan Rydberg chipped in nine points six rebounds and three assists.

Ray Lee paced the Panthers with a team-high 17 points. Jason Brown scored 12 points and Nicky Johnson had five points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 67, Coal City 55

Cale Halpin opened the season with a monster effort, totaling 35 points to help lead the Panthers to victory. Cole Hampson totaled 11 points and Bennett Grant had seven points.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Immaculate Conception 52, Peotone 30

Ruben Velasco paced the Blue Devils with 15 points and nine rebounds. Hunter Becker chipped in seven rebounds.

University of St. Francis Thanksgiving Tournament

Bradley-Bourbonnais 75, Providence 56

Nick Allen scored 27 points to help lead the Boilermakers. Brandon Harris added 21 points and Ethan Kohl contributed eight points.

Dwight Route 17 Classic

Grant Park 46, Momence 43

Blake Brown poured in a game-high 19 points to help lead the Dragons. Ryder Greenholt added 14 points and Caiden Benson chipped in five points.

Brandon Lynch paced Momence with 11 points and eight rebounds. Erick Castillo scored 8 points, which was one more point scored than teammates Austin Lynch and Jevon Sneed.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Turkey Tournament

Lexington 59, Iroquois West 24

Garrett Tammen paced the Raiders with seven points. Kobie Hendershot finished with six points.

Regular Season

Trinity 70, Illinois Lutheran 54

Tommy Kujawą scored a team-high 19 points to help lead the Eagles. Cam Testa added 16 points and Luke Green totaled 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher Fall Classic

Kankakee 50, Crete-Monee 19

Taleah Turner led the Kays with 14 points. Aniya Lewis recorded 11 points, which was one more point than teammate Nikkel Johnson. Malea Harrison had seven points.

Beecher 43, Oak Forest 37

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Andrew 33, Peotone 25

Peotone dropped to 2-2 overall with a loss to Andrew. Madi Schroeder totaled 13 points and eight rebounds to help pace the Blue Devils. Ashley Renwick tallied nine points and six rebounds.

St. Laurence 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 24

Ava Johnson paced the Boilermakers with nine points. Ellie Haggard finished with eight points.

Regular Season

Milford 41, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 29

Hunter Mowrey notched another double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds to help lead the Bearcats. Kami Muehling totaled eight points and four assists. Lillie Harris had six points and three rebounds.

Gardner-South Wilmington 47, Reed-Custer 37

Gardner-South Wilmington improved to 2-3 overall with a 10-point win over Reed-Custer. Addison Fair led the Panthers with a team-high 25 points. Grace Olsen had 12 points.

Kaylee Tribble recorded her third double-double of the season with 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks to help pace the Comets. Natalie Flores contributed 10 points and three rebounds. Leah Grace chipped in two points and seven assists.

Iroquois West 35, Ridgeview 33

Ilyana Nambo led the Raiders with 11 points. Amelia Scharp added 10 points and Jessie Rodriguez scored five points.