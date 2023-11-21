2-Minute Drill: Like a movie

As I spent most of last week either in Wilmington or speaking to people in Wilmington ahead of and at the Wildcats’ IHSA Class 2A State semifinal matchup with Maroa-Forsyth, I felt as though I was living in a movie about small-town high school football. Think “Varsity Blues” or “Friday Night Lights” in terms of the level of love the town has for its team, just without the dramatic theatrics from canon characters such as Billy Bob.

For my story last weekend on the renowned field entrance the players make, I took in the Catbackers Club meeting last week, where I had a lovely conversation with school board member and the overseer of that magical entrance, Tim Cragg, ahead of the meeting.

It was evident early on in that meeting that it’s not necessarily the football the town supports so much as it is the kids playing football. That is, football is what brings the youth and future of Wilmington together, which in turn brings the entire community behind the program.

Whether their kids are past, present or future Wildcats, parents come out in scores to support. For most of the coaches and other administrators around the football program, they have children that have been or are Wildcats themselves. I always knew how passionate the Wildcat faithful were, but being able to experience it firsthand was tremendous.

After a brief conversation about hosting Saturday’s semifinal game and a point to be good hosts and join visiting Maroa-Forsyth in its annual toy drive, coach Jeff Reents took the stage and went over the previous game, the all-time classic of a 20-14 overtime quarterfinal win at Seneca, complete with a compressed play-by-play breakdown of the game that came with commentary, including the occasional joke or two that has me wondering if he moonlights as a stand-up comedian, from Reents.

And while the vibes leading up to the game felt like a movie, highlighted by Oscar-worthy theatrics as the players emerged through the smokey woods and deafening motorcycle tunnel, the Wildcats couldn’t have had a better script for Saturday night’s 42-7 win. They’re at their best when they are able to force turnovers on defense and bleed the clock with their draining double wing offense. And after scoring touchdowns on two of their first three offensive plays, that’s exactly what the Wildcats did.

After scoring touchdowns off of all four first-half Trojan turnovers, the Wildcats’ drive to open the third quarter was their signature drive of the season. They only had to navigate 52 yards but managed to chew up almost 11 of the third quarter’s 12 minutes before Farrell scored his third touchdown and put any doubt the Wildcats would be state bound to rest.

The Wildcats are just two years removed from an undefeated season and a Class 2A championship. Several of this year’s players were complimentary pieces to that team and now have the chance to get one as the architects themselves.

Standing in their way will be an Athens team that relies on a very similar double wing scheme and style. The teams’ one common opponent is the last team to defeat the Warriors — Maroa-Forsyth, who defeated Athens 28-21 in the regular season finale.

While it’s an encouraging sign for the Wildcats that the team they just beat by five scores has beaten the team they’ll be facing, they also know prior games are irrelevant. They saw that first-hand when they avenged their only loss of the season to Seneca in the quarterfinals.

<strong>The state slate</strong>

The Wildcats are playing for one of eight IHSA Football titles this weekend, and sprinkled amongst the weekend are several intriguing storylines, including the rematch bookends in Classes 1A and 8A.

In Class 1A, Lena-Winslow will look for its fourth championship in a row and seventh wince 2010 in a rematch of last year’s title game against Camp Point Central. And with the big boys in Class 8A, Loyola is seeking its second-straight championship victory over Lincoln-Way East. In a battle of goliaths of the biggest class, the Ramblers are making their 10th championship game appearance, and the Griffins are making their sixth.

Speaking of goliaths, the 10-time champion East St. Louis Flyers are back to defend their crown and also looking to avenge their 2021 title game loss to Cary-Grove. Chicago Mt. Carmel (Class 7A) is looking to defend a state championship as well, as head coach Jordan Lynch looks to bring the 15th state title to Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

Not only is Nazareth looking to defend its crown in Class 5A, but the Roadrunners are also looking to continue the best run from a sub-.500 team in state history. They were one of six 4-5 teams to make the playoffs and became the first to ever make the quarterfinal round. Now, they’ll look to become the first four-win team to hoist a title.

In addition to the Mt. Carmel Caravan, the small, southern Illinois town (and hometown of Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox) of Mt. Carmel is playing for the Class 3A title. In addition to Wilcox’s ties to the Aces, the area also has a connection to Class 4A finalist St. Laurence, where current Bishop McNamara football coach Bob Kelly both played and coached.