ROUNDUP: Watseka, Coal City girls win tournaments; Trinity boys earn FOFCA Tournament title

Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Timberwolf Tip-Off

Watseka 45, Bishop McNamara 36

Watseka earned the Timberwolf Tip-Off tournament championship after a nine-point win against Bishop McNamara to end the tournament with a 4-0 record. Haven Meyer led the Warriors with a team-high 14 points. Megan Martin had seven points and eight rebounds. Jasmine Essington finished with six points and eight rebounds. Christa Holohan chipped in 10 points. Brianna Denault, Meyer and Martin each were selected to the All-Tournament team.

Trinity Davis paced the Fightin’ Irish with 12 points. Leigha Brown added 10 points, which was four more points than teammates Angel Dickerson and Ella Langellier. Davis and Brown were each named to the All-Tournament team.

Bishop McNamara 42, Cissna Park 28

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish.

Addison Lucht totaled seven points and three rebounds to help pace the Timberwolves. Julia Edelman poured in five points and three steals. Sophie Duis and Morgan Sinn each had five points. Lucht and Duis each were named to the All-Tournament team.

Tri-Point 37, Central 36

Mya Martinez paced the Comets with 17 points, followed by teammates Ella Ponton and Emma Koch, who each scored six points apiece.

Bismarck-Henning 31, Momence 24

Aubrey Rosenbaum recorded nine points to pace Momence. Makynzi Walk and Mya Roberson finished with five points apiece. Sydnee VanSwol was selected to the All-Tournament team.

Armstrong-Potomac 32, Central 28

Eriannah Martinez totaled 10 points to help pace the Comets. Mya Martinez scored eight points, and Gracie Schroeder had seven points.

Bismarck-Henning 41, Milford 22

Hunter Mowrey recorded a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks to help pace the Bearcats. Kami Muehling added two points, five rebounds and four steals. Jasmin Cullom had two points and two steals. Mowrey was named to the All-Tournament team.

Reed-Custer Comet Classic Thanksgiving Tournament

Coal City 54, Reed-Custer 19

Coal City claimed the tournament championship with a win over Reed-Custer. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 17 points, two rebounds and four steals. Abby Gagliardo added nine points, two rebounds and a team-high eight steals. Emma Rodriguez recorded four points, five rebounds and one steal.

Reed-Custer earned second place in the tournament following a double-digit defeat to Coal City. Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to help pace the Comets. Alyssa Wollenzien chipped in five points and two steals.

Gardner-South Wilmington 37, Grant Park 25

G-SW earned its first win of the season to improve to 1-3 overall. Addison Fair led the Panthers with 20 points. Grace Olsen had nine points.

Claire Sluis scored a team-high eight points to pace the Dragons. Abi Roberts tallied seven points, and Kennedy Marcotte had six points.

Beecher Fall Classic

St. Laurence 51, Kankakee 33

Benkwasha Stroud paced the Kays with 11 points. Taleah Turner and Malea Harrison each had eight points apiece.

Andrew 66, Beecher 22

Aylin Lagunas paced the Bobcats with eight points. Aubrey Tiltges had six points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Families of Faith Tip-Off

Trinity 52, Families of Faith 42

Trinity fell behind by double-digits before rallying for a comeback win to earn the tournament championship. Tommy Kujawa led the Eagles with 19 points.

Trinity 68, Heritage Christian 66

Tommy Kujawą poured in 26 points to help lead the Eagles to a two-point win. Luke Green had 12 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 102, Elmhurst JV 73

Jazmyn Smith finished 9-of-12 from the field for 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to help lead the Cavaliers. Amaria Pender added 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Harmony Reynolds chipped in 12 points, one rebound, one assists and a steal off the bench.

Friday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic

Peotone 50, Beecher 33

Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils with 27 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Addie Graffeo added 10 points, five steals and five assists. Ashley Renwick had five points and nine rebounds.

Aylin Lagunas scored nine points to help pace the Bobcats. Emma Tiltges contributed seven points, which was one more point than teammates Eveyln Jablonski and Jenna Pevion.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tip-Off

Fisher 38, Iroquois West 33

Amelia Scharp paced the Raiders with 13 points, followed by Ilyana Nambo with eight points and Abby Kraft with six points. Nambo was named to the All-Tournament team.