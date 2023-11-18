FOOTBALL: Wilmington defense, ground game send Wildcats to fourth-ever state title game

WILMINGTON — The recipe has stayed the same for about 30 years in Wilmington, but the ingredients change every season.

And this year, Wildcats head football coach Jeff Reents and his staff have been given some delectable ingredients as they keep cooking.

In Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A State semifinal against Maroa-Forsyth, the host Wildcats scored twice in their first three plays and forced four first-half Trojans turnovers on their way to a dominant 42-7 win in front of the Wilmington faithful at Jeff Reents Stadium, sending the Wildcats to their fourth state championship game in program history, all under Reents.

And similar to the three previous trips — a Class 3A runner-up finish in 2003 that precluded a Class 3A championship in 2014 and a Class 2A title in 2021 — they did it by dictating the tempo with a shutdown defense and a double wing rushing attack that consistently ate up time and yards.

“We played a really good team tonight and were on the right side of some turnovers,” Reents said. “Defensively, I thought our kids came out and played well, and offensively, we ate out the clock, which is exactly what we want to do.”

The Trojans (12-1) struck first after a fake punt when Kaden Maurer ran for 13 yards on 4th-and-12 at the Wilmington 26-yard line kept the opening drive of the game alive for Maurer to succeed on another fourth down attempt, a 17-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Miller that gave the visitors a 7-0 lead two-plus minutes in.

But the Wildcats (12-1) couldn’t have answered any quicker. After the Trojans attempted a surprise onside kick that Wilmington recovered in plus territory, sophomore Ryan Kettman took the first Wildcats play from scrimmage 47 yards to quickly even the game back at 7-7.

And after Reid Juster picked Maurer off on the ensuing drive, it took just two more plays for Kyle Farrell to dash 56 yards into the endzone, where he was greeted by several Wildcats fans that joined him in a jubilant, celebratory scream after he gave the Wildcats a lead they would only build on from there.

“I busted in and just saw a bunch of people down there,” Farrell said. “It was awesome to scream in their faces, scream in my guys’ faces.

“This community always shows up and playing here is a bunch of fun.”

The Juster interception was the first of four Trojans drives that ended in turnovers in the first half, and all four of them resulted in Wilmington points on the other end, which put the Wildcats in control with a 35-7 lead by halftime.

Zach Ohlund scooped a backwards pass that was ruled a fumble, and after being stopped four yards shy of the endzone, Farrell took a second-and-goal carry in from a yard out to make it 21-7 midway through the second.

It was Ryan Nelson’s turn to fall on a fumble on the ensuing Trojans drive at the M-F 17-yard-line, which set the stage for the first of two 1-yard quarterback sneak touchdowns from Cade McCubbin, with the second coming just before the half after Farrell picked Maurer off and returned it nearly 50 yards to the Trojans’ 24-yard line.

“They got us right away out of the gate with some things,” Reents said of the Trojans’ game-opening drive. “I think our kids settled down a little bit after being all jacked up at the beginning of the game and then they did their jobs.

“The coaches made some nice adjustments as the game went on and we went from there.”

With a four-score lead and the first possession of the second half, the Wildcats went into total ground control mode. After recovering another onside attempt, the Wildcats only had to navigate 52 yards, but were able to chew up more than 10 minutes off the clock by milking out a 15-play, 52-yard drive that ended with Farrell’s third and final score, a 4-yard scamper with 1:28 left in the third.

In the eyes of Kettman, who took the first four carries of that signature drive, the ability to ground-and-pound into the endzone the way they did seemed to be the final blow.

“It tired them out completely,” Kettman said. “ ... We took it that whole third quarter, and it took everything out of them.”

Farrell (177 yards) and Kettman (101 yards) combined for 278 of the Wildcats’ 305 rushing yards and were key cogs in a secondary that helped hold the Trojans to 173 total yards.

And whether it was offensively or defensively, Ohlund, who spends time on both sides of the trenches for the Wildcats, it was the team’s physicality that allowed them to make their mark.

“It’s all physicality,” Ohlund said. “We get told in practice [to have] physicality off the charts, play hard, practice like you play.”

The win gave the Wildcats the last laugh in a 16-team Class 2A North bracket that featured five teams with undefeated regular seasons and nine teams that went at least 8-1 in the regular season. The Wildcats have now taken out undefeated teams in their last three games, starting in the second round at Tri-Valley, followed up by an overtime win at Seneca in last week’s quarterfinals and Saturday’s win against a Maroa-Forsyth program that has been to eight Class 2A championship games since 2006, including a pair of titles.

“Maroa[-Forsyth] is a great team, coach [Josh] Jostes does a great job, and they brought a ton of fans here tonight and supported their school,” Reents said. “We had a ton of fans, too, and it was a great playoff atmosphere.”

Farrell and several other juniors and seniors on this year’s Wilmington team played supporting roles or were brought up for the postseason when the Wildcats won the Class 2A title two seasons ago. But now that they’re returning as the main cast of characters, Farrell said he and his teammates are living out a childhood dream as they prepare to face Athens in Friday’s championship game.

“These guys have been my friends since we were really little, and we always said we were [going to] do it,” Farrell said. “We’ve watched teams do it; we’ve said we were [going to] do it, and now we’ve just got one more game.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Farrell had 26 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns to go along with an interception. Kettman had 16 carries for 101 yards and a score. McCubbin ran for a dozen yards and two touchdowns on six attempts and didn’t attempt a pass. Ohlund had a sack, a fumble recovery and an additional tackle for loss. Nelson had a fumble recovery and tackle for loss. Juster had an interception and Joe Allgood had a tackle for loss.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Wildcats will face Athens in the IHSA Class 2A State championship at 1 p.m. Friday at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

To see all eight championship matchups next weekend, see page C2.