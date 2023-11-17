Wilmington's renowned field entrance a shining example of tight-knit community

Know before you go: Maroa-Forsyth at Wilmington The Wildcats will host Maroa-Forsyth at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the IHSA Class 2A State semifinals. Parking lots open at 2 p.m., and gates into Jeff Reents Stadium will open at 3 p.m. Parking will be limited. There will be room for Wildcats tailgating south of the woods behind the south endzone of the field. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to Maroa-Forsyth’s Toys for Trojans toy drive. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the GoFan app. The game also will be streamed on Wilmington’s YouTube channel, Wilmington CUSD209u.

Under the tutelage of hall-of-fame head coach Jeff Reents, the Wilmington High School football team has become an IHSA powerhouse.

The school is celebrating a 27-year playoff streak that’s included two state championships, an additional title game appearance and the program’s fifth trip to the state semifinals this weekend.

And perhaps just as recognized as the team’s on-the-field success is the way they enter it.

A parade of motorcycles swerves around the mammoth, ancient oak tree that stands closest to the south end zone from the woods just beyond it, creating the start of a tunnel.

Joining them are area youth, largely comprised of the state powerhouse cheerleading team and members of the Wilmington Bobcats youth football program, creating a tunnel ahead of the Catbackers Club-sponsored firework show behind the east side of Jeff Reents Stadium.

And then they emerge.

Led by Reents, the Wildcats run out of the woods and onto Howard Becker Field through that bike-lit tunnel, complete with a smoke machine at the end of it.

<strong>TRADITION’S BEGINNING</strong>

The tradition of running through the woods began in 2000, with the motorcycles joining the tunnel in 2005.

Since then, they’ve gone 93-14 at home, including a 21-3 home record in the playoffs. The past 29 home games the Wildcats have played have been victorious, dating back to 2018.

“It’s something really special and throughout the years it’s become a great tradition for us,” Reents said. “It never gets old, no doubt about that.

“I appreciate everybody that puts in the time and the effort to make it special for the kids.”

There are about as many people involved in the pregame entrance, one that school resource officer Dan Brimer helped create, as the program has had wins since the bikes were added. And when the time comes, they all turn their attention to longtime school board member and chain gang volunteer Tim Cragg.

Since its inception, Cragg — easily identifiable by all who need to find him with his long, white hair — has been the one who signals to all parties involved when the show is about to begin.

He walks up the south side of the field, where Rich and Kristi Sundine, the motorcycle coordinators, wait for the top of his head to appear.

“I give them a wave and here they come, with the bikes already started, and that’s Jeff’s cue to get the boys behind them,” Cragg said. “The bikes go around the 200-year-old oak tree, alternating sides, and line up.

“They rev it up and everything, and it’s really interesting because I can see Jeff and the kids up there, looking at the clock and getting psyched up.”

Catbackers president Mike Imhof waits for the cue on the walkie talkies to start the firework show as the team runs out, just in time for the Wilmington Fire Department to blast the smoke machines as the players make their way to the end of the tunnel.

“Fired up,” is how Wilmington senior linebacker and tight end Brendan Moran described the emotion he feels as it happens.

“There’s just nothing else on your mind other than running through and beating the other team you see when you run out of the tunnel,” Moran said. “It’s just a great energy and great tradition.”

<strong>KNOWN ACROSS MIDWEST</strong>

The pregame entrance, highly regarded across the state, and even the Midwest and beyond, involves people from every part of a Wilmington community known for its love of football.

For the Sundines, who have been in charge of the motorcycles for a decade since the original leader, Terry Garvey, retired, the football is second to that wonderful communal feeling.

“The football part of it, the game itself, is the last part of it; it’s the community,” Kristi Sundine. “I swear, on a Friday night home game, every house in Wilmington could be robbed because you can guarantee everyone is [going to] be there.

“Everyone will cheer those boys on, win or lose, and that’s the feeling we hold onto,” she continued. “It’s a small town, everybody knows everybody, and we come together to support whatever it is — this just happens to be football.”

Their oldest son, Nick, a 2021 Wilmington graduate, is now a part of the motorcycle tunnel while Nathan, a 2023 Wilmington graduate, recently got his motorcycle license and will join them next year.

<strong>GROWING TUNNEL</strong>

In a town where the first names on the football field change, but the surnames seem to cycle in and out, Cragg, who graduated from Wilmington and played for Becker, has also seen his son, Kyle, a 2008 Wilmington graduate, go from joining the tunnel as a Bobcat to running through it as a Wildcat.

Just as proud of the school’s 30 recently inducted National Honor Society students and seven Illinois State Scholars as he is of the football team’s two state championships and 27-year playoff streak, Cragg said beginning at the youth level, the wins on the gridiron have been a byproduct of what the real goals of the coaches are for their kids.

“We’re trying to teach people life lessons and to give 100% and to be good sports,” Cragg, a longtime administrator with the Bobcats youth program, said. “Of course, we want to win, nobody wants to lose, but when you do, it’s, ‘OK, let’s look at what happened,’ and we’re not blaming everybody, you play right, don’t play dirty and have your buddy’s back.

“If you take that out to life you’ll succeed. And that’s in everything, not just football.”

The length of the tunnel can vary by game, ranging from roughly a dozen bikes to approximately 50 for big games, with this weekend’s IHSA Class 2A semifinal against Maroa-Forsyth leading to anticipation of at least that many.

Rich said all bikes are welcome and he even remembers when children lined up next to their parents on dirt bikes during the team’s run through the 2021 postseason on their way to the Class 3A state championship.

“The closer we get to state, the more motorcycles,” Kristi Sundine said. “We try to network with people; we have an incredible friend group, but we have an incredible small community, and everyone gets the word out.

“I just do a simple Facebook post and it’s a crapshoot as to who will show up, and I’ve never been disappointed,” she added. “Every single person matters, and everyone shows up to support the boys.”

Cragg, who said he can still feel “the hair on the back of my neck stand up” when the team emerges, is part of a school board that has seen a new high school, practice football field and track built a few blocks east of the football field and grade school in the past two decades.

They had the option to move the football stadium there as well, but there was just one problem.

“Where am I [going to] find a 200-year-old oak tree that sits in the back of an end zone?” Cragg said. “You can’t buy that.”

The Wildcats will host Maroa-Forsyth at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the IHSA Class 2A State semifinals. Parking lots open at 2 p.m. and gates into Jeff Reents Stadium will open at 3 p.m. Parking will be limited.

There will be room for Wildcats tailgating south of the woods behind the south endzone of the field. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to Maroa-Forsyth's Toys for Trojans toy drive.

Tickets can be purchased on advance on the GoFan app. The game will also be streamed on Wilmington's YouTube channel, Wilmington CUSD209u.