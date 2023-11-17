ROUNDUP: Kankakee, BBCHS and Peotone each earn wins at Beecher Fall Classic

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher Fall Classic

Kankakee 52, TF North 33

Kankakee opened its season with a double-digit win to start the year 1-0. Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with a team-high 13 points. Aniya Lewis totaled nine points, which was one more point scored than teammate Lynlee Jubin. Taleah Turner recorded 11 points, and Malea Harrison had five points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 37, Crete-Monee 32

Ava Johnson totaled nine points to help lead the Boilermakers. Sadie Grabow added eight points, which was two more points than teammates Abby Bonilla and Nat Coday. Ellie Haggard chipped in eight rebounds and five assists.

Peotone 50, Oak Forest 18

Peotone claimed its first win of the season in dominant fashion against Oak Forest to improve to 1-1. Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils with 25 points and five rebounds. Ashley Renwick added 11 points and six rebounds. Addie Graffeo tallied eight points, three assists and three steals.

Rich Township 44, Beecher 14

Beecher opened its season with a double-digit defeat to Rich Township. Jenna Pevion paced the Bobcats with seven points. Aubrey Tiltges scored three points.

Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tip-Off

Grace Christian 42, Grant Park 27

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Kennedy Marcotte recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to help pace the Dragons. Abi Roberts contributed six points and five rebounds. Claire Sluis had five points and six rebounds. Alejandra Maldonado chipped in a team-high six steals.

Coal City 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 22

Emma Rodriguez led the Coalers with 16 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists. Makayla Henline finished with six points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Kylee Kennell chipped in eight points and three rebounds.

Addison Fair paced the Panthers with a team-high 14 points. Grace Olsen had four points.

Morris 47, Manteno 31

Sara Schmidt paced the Panthers with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Watseka 34, Cissna Park 30

Watseka improved to 3-0 with a four-point win against Cissna Park. Brianna Denault led the Warriors with seven points and eight rebounds. Haven Meyer had a team-high 10 points, and Megan Martin pitched in four points and eight rebounds.

Addison Lucht paced the Timberwolves with a game-high 19 points. Josie Neukomm had three points and five rebounds.

Momence 33, Milford 28

A’Miracle Johnson led Momence with nine points. Sydnee VanSwol and Mya Roberson each had eight points apiece.

Hunter Mowrey recorded a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds to help pace the Bearcats. Lillie Harris added three points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kami Muehling tallied five points and five steals.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tip-off

Monticello 38, Iroquois West 29

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Wednesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tip-Off

Reed-Custer 49, Wilmington 40

Reed-Custer won its third straight game to advance to the tournament championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and three steals to help lead the Comets. Natalie Flores tallied six points, five rebounds and one assists. Mya Beard contributed six points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Coal City 39, Manteno 36

Coal City jumped out to a 25-17 lead at halftime before never looking back. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with nine points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Abby Gagliardo added eight points, six rebounds and four steals. Makenzie Henline had six points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists.

Maddie Gesky paced the Panthers with 13 points and five rebounds. Sara Schmidt finished with eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Emily Horath had five points, which was one more point scored than teammate Bella Gigiliello, who also had six rebounds.

Morris 60, Gardner-South Wilmington 33

Addison Fair paced the Panthers with a team-high 16 points. Grace Olsen had 11 points.

Timberwolf Tip-Off

Watseka 54, Bismarck-Henning 17

Watseka improved to 2-0 on the season. Jasmine Essington led the Warriors with 14 points and five rebounds. Haven Meyer scored 13 points, and Ava Swartz had 10 points. Megan Martin chipped in four points and five rebounds.

Cissna Park 43, Central 7

Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 21 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Morgan Sinn added six points, three rebounds and one steal. Josie Neukomm and Lauryn Hamrick each contributed five points apiece.

Momence 40, Armstrong-Potomac 38

Mya Roberson led Momence with 12 points, followed by teammates Casey Cromwell (8 points), Makynzi Walk (7) and Sydnee VanSwol (4).

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Serena 52, Herscher 13

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.