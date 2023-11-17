GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kays finish on top in game of runs with Bradley-Bourbonnais

BEECHER — As she’s started her quest on her senior basketball season, Kankakee four-year starting forward Nikkel Johnson is making it a mission to achieve goals her and the Kays have yet to achieve and savor those moments when they come.

And early in the season at the Beecher Fall Classic on Friday night, Johnson and the Kays accomplished one of those goals — beating Bradley-Bourbonnais for the first time in her Kankakee career.

Johnson started strong with eight first-quarter points and finished the night with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Kays fight off a late 8-0 Boilermakers run and secure a 38-33 win.

The Kays improved to 2-0 on the year and in the tournament, and the Boilers slipped to 2-1 in both. In the third meeting between the two All-City rivals in the past three years of the tournament, it was the first Kankakee victory in that stretch, giving Johnson her coveted basketball win against the rival Boilers.

“I’ve wanted to beat them for the longest because I know we haven’t won against them,” Johnson said. “This time I had to bring my game since it’s my senior year. I want to take every point seriously.”

The first and second quarters both ended with the foes deadlocked, first at 12 and then 22. The Kays celebrated a 10-2 run to open the second, largely led by Johnson and her 13 first-half points, but the Boilers closed the half with an 8-0 run of their own to make it a one-half battle.

The game of runs continued into the second half, where the Kays again made the first move when they went on an 11-0 spurt to see their lead swell to as large as 35-25. As the Boilers made a more concerted effort on containing Johnson in the post, Kankakee freshman wing Malea Harrison took advantage.

Harrison, who started the run with a pump fake and step back for a 3-pointer in quick response to an Emmerson Longtin triple that gave the Boilers a brief 25-24 lead, scored seven of the 11 points on the run.

Johnson said that ever since the two were paired up in the frontcourt in volleyball in the fall, she’s made it a point to be a positive voice in Harrison’s ear.

“I played with her in volleyball season, so I’ve been coaching her on and on, telling her to not give up and keep her head up, no matter what,” Johnson said. “Watching her tonight, she’s got a bright future ahead of her.”

But with their largest deficit of the night, the Boilers battled back during the end of the third and start of the fourth, churning out an 8-0 run of their own to pull within a pair and held the Kays without a field goal in the fourth, but the Kays were able to hunker down and sunk three free throws at the end to hold on.

While the Kays showed some bend with the late Boiler push, Kankakee head coach Kurt Weigt credited his team’s defensive effort after switching from their literal comfort zone in their traditional zone schemes to a man-to-man look.

“We knew they’d spread it out and the basketball book would, say, go to a man-to-man,” Weigt said. “We don’t do that much, but our kids really showed some grit in being able to make that adjustment and do what they did.”

Similarly to how the Kays saw a freshman step up on a big stage in Harrison, the Boilers saw their own freshman phenom, 6-foot-1 freshman Ava Johnson, show up in a major way, providing a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds.

“Ava comes in every day ready to work,” Swindle said. “ ... She gets [to practice] early, she shoots, she stays after, she puts more time in than probably anyone on our team, and it’s paying off.”

And while both teams saw freshmen contribute, they both also have four-year starters they depend on. While the Kays lean on Nikkel Johnson as a four-year presence, both Emmerson Longtin and Ellie Haggard do so for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Nikkel Johnson and Haggard were matched up against one another for most of the night, as they were in their first two basketball battles, and they (along with Longtin) also have met in volleyball action for four seasons.

While the two go their separate ways in the spring — Nikkel Johnson to track and field and Haggard to softball, where both will look to defend All-City titles as seniors — Nikkel Johnson appreciated one more one-on-one matchup with Haggard, who made her commitment to play softball at the University of Illinois official last week.

“She’s just a good player in all her sports she plays,” Nikkel Johnson said of Haggard. “Congratulations to her, and I hope everything goes well in her future.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Nikkel Johnson led all players with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and she also had an assist and two steals. Harrison added 10 points, six rebounds and an assist. Aniya Lewis added three points, six rebounds, an assist, four steals and three blocks.

Ava Johnson led the Boilers with 17 points, eight boards and a steal. Longtin added seven points, five rebounds and an assist. Sadie Grabow had six points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.