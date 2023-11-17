Central boys basketball to hold toy drive next weekend

Shortly after the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season, Black Friday, the Central boys basketball team will be in the holiday spirit ahead of the Comets’ home opener against Watseka.

The team will be holding a toy drive Nov. 25, as the Comets host the Warriors in JV and varsity boys hoops action. Fans who bring at least one new, unwrapped toy will receive free entry to the contests, which begin with the JV at 5:30 p.m. and conclude with the varsity matchup at 7 p.m.

Comets junior Tyler Shoven and his family will be bringing the toys to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where the junior forward spent part of his recovery from a heart transplant he received earlier this year.

For more on Shoven’s recovery and return to the court, see Wednesday’s Daily Journal.