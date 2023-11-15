ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls basketball wins season opener at Beecher Fall Classic; Mac, Watseka, Milford win at Timberwolf Tip-Off

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher Fall Classic

Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Thornton Fractional North 45

Bradley-Bourbonnais earned a 20-point win in its season opener at Beecher. Nat Coday led the Boilermakers with a team-high 19 points. Ava Johnson added 17 points, and Sadie Grabow tallied 10 points.

Rich Township 48, Peotone 28

Peotone lost its season opener by double-digits. Madi Schroeder finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds to help pace the Blue Devils. Addie Graffeo scored six points, which was one more point than teammate Jolynn Murray.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Bishop McNamara 50, Momence 17 (at Watseka)

Bishop McNamara improved to 2-0 with a win against Momence. Trinity Davis totaled 21 points, including five made 3-pointers to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Leigha Brown added 10 points and eight rebounds. Jaide Burse finished with six points, and Trinitee Thompson had five points.

Kaylee VanSwol paced Momence with a team-high five points. Makynzi Walk and Avery Rosenbohm each had four points.

Watseka 71, Tri-Point 19 (at Watseka)

Watseka opened its season with a win against the Chargers. Haven Meyer led the Warriors with 16 points, followed by teammates Brianna Denault (10 points), Christa Holohan (8) and Lauren Tegtmeyer (8).

Milford 39, Central 33 (at Watseka)

Milford (1-1) claimed its first win of the season after edging Central by six points. Hunter Mowrey recorded a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead the Bearcats. Kami Muehling finished with 12 points, five steals, three blocks and two assists. Cadence Schaubert had four rebounds, three blocks, two assists, two steals and two points.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tip-Off

Reed-Custer 35, Grant Park 15

Reed-Custer improved to 2-0 with a 20-point win against the Dragons. Kaylee Tribble totaled 12 points, seven rebounds, eight steals and two blocks to help lead the Comets. Mya Beard added nine points, seven rebounds and five steals. Gwen Stewart chipped in seven points, three rebounds and four assists.

Alejandra Maldonado paced the Dragons with seven points. Kennedy Marcotte contributed four points, and Claire Sluis had a team-high seven rebounds. Abi Roberts had four rebounds.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Serena 52, Herscher 13

Herscher fell to 0-2 to start the season. Kayla Scanlan paced the Tigers with five points, followed by Elise Hoffman and RyLyn Adams, who each scored three points.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tip-Off

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44, Iroquois West 4

Iroquois West dropped to 0-2 on the season. No individual stats were available for the Raiders.