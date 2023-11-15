Kankakee ends fall sports season with historic success

Over the past couple of years, Kankakee High School athletics have been on the continual upswing by achieving new heights when it comes to a variety of its sports programs.

Much of the recent success began to show its face ahead of the 2021-22 school year, when some of the most notable history was made between the fall and spring sports.

In the fall of 2021, the football team claimed its second unbeaten regular season, and first-ever Southland Athletic Conference championship on the way to an IHSA Class 5A State runner-up finish.

It was the Kays deepest-ever postseason run.

In addition to their gridiron success, the boys soccer team won its first-ever All-City and regional titles, while its volleyball team was coming fresh off a SAC title of their own.

Fast forward two years and some of that same type of historic success is being achieved with no signs of slowing down.

Between the football team earning its third-ever undefeated regular season, the boys soccer team making its first-ever sectional championship appearance and the volleyball team winning its first-ever regional crown, this fall proved to be no different for Kankakee in terms of its upward trajectory.

“I think we are finally starting to reap the rewards of all the work that’s been put in for many years,” Kays athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said. “At the same time I’m just so excited for our athletes and our coaches who’ve put in all the time and effort in to see the results and successes.

“For coaches [Dennis] Pommier (volleyball), [Vincent] Mkhwanazi (soccer) and [Miles] Osei (football), it’s been a legendary fall.”

<strong>KAYS FOOTBALL EARNS UNDEFEATED REGULAR SEASON</strong>

For only the third time in program history, Kankakee went on to secure an undefeated regular season (9-0) and second-ever Southland Athletic Conference title (7-0) since the Southland’s inception in 2009, following its 42-0 victory against Crete-Monee in the regular season finale.

Led by first-year head coach Osei, who brought high-level college experience after a playing career at Illinois, the Kays compiled an 11-win season, which marked the second-most wins in school history.

The Kays were eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of East St. Louis in this past weekend’s Class 6A quarterfinals.

“I was proud of the kids and what they did, especially our seniors for embracing so much change,” Osei said. “… Just from an overall standpoint, I think from year one coming in, setting expectations and having the young guys understand that as well, is going to pay dividends down the road.”

Much of this season’s success relied on a quick-strike offense and tenacious defense that proved to be one of the best, not only in the area or conference, but statewide.

Kankakee set a school record for most points scored in a single-game (81) during a home contest against Thornridge on Sept. 8. The 81-point eruption helped the Kays amass 431 regular season points — which ranked seventh-best in all of IHSA and first in Class 6A — all while limiting nine opponents to a minimal 42 points combined.

The 42 points-allowed mark tied with Princeton for the lowest points allowed in the entire IHSA and best mark in Class 6A throughout the regular season — primarily in part to five shutout wins, all of which came in conference play.

“We are really proud of most of the accomplishments we achieved this season as a team, but we knew we could have done better,” senior linebacker Kennarius Chandler said. “We aimed for bigger things, but we still ended up accomplishing a lot.”

<strong>SOCCER BREAKS THROUGH</strong>

Prior to this season, Kankakee’s boys soccer team struggled to advance past the sectional semifinal round after earning its first- and second-ever regional titles in 2021 and 2022.

Between falling to Washington in 2021 and then to Mt. Carmel last season in the sectional semifinal round, the Kays have progressively inched closer to breaking through and earning a sectional title spot.

That breakthrough finally came in October when Kankakee earned a 7-0 win over Marian Catholic in this year’s IHSA Class 2A Lemont Sectional semifinals. The victory led the program to its first-ever sectional championship appearance.

“We’re happy with the progress we’ve shown and it was actually a tough year, taking into consideration that well over 70% of the team was new to the varsity level,” Kays coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said of his team reaching a sectional title bid.

“So in terms of accomplishment-wise, it’s good because it shows we are developing a culture and the process of that expectation that we can do it, and that we are good enough.”

The Kays’ season ultimately ended with a 2-1 defeat to top-seeded Brother Rice in the sectional championship game, concluding a 16-9-1 season.

The monumental season helped the program mark its third-straight winning season under Mkhwanazi since he took over a struggling program in 2018, which was coming off a 2-18 varsity record the year prior.

Much of the recent success of the program has been in large part due to the stellar play of senior striker Ricky Cruz, who’s led the team in goals — 22 goals in 2021, 30 in 2022 and 26 in 2023 — in each of the past three seasons.

“The program has gotten a lot better over the last four seasons,” Cruz said. “Player-wise and coaching-wise, everyone’s more disciplined, and we wanted to get better as a team and as individuals to help build the program up.”

<strong>VOLLEYBALL SETS SCHOOL RECORD</strong>

Under head coach Dennis Pommier, Kankakee’s volleyball team has grown accustomed to winning, but not at the level its 2023 team.

This fall, the Kays started the season slow, totaling a 4-7 start before going on to set a new school record for most wins in a single season (27) and finishing the year with a 27-9 overall record, including a perfect 12-0 finish in the Southland Athletic Conference. That run ended with the program’s first-ever regional title and sectional semifinal appearance.

“Those were all three of the goals — setting a school record in wins, going undefeated in conference and winning a regional — that the varsity team set out for themselves this season,” Pommier said.

“It was good to see them accomplish each goal. Maybe we should have set a goal to win state, too, because then maybe they would have accomplished that too,” he jokingly added.

Despite falling to Providence in its first-ever IHSA Class 3A Sectional semifinal match at home, the Kays regularly showed why they were a team to be reckoned with every single night they took the court, especially their senior class — Aniya Lewis, Breanna Lamie, Na’Kyrah Cooks, Nikkel Johnson and Mikyla Lawrence — that ended its final season together on a high note after having played together since junior high, and even earlier than that for some of the teammates.

“As a senior, I think this was a big accomplishment for me and the rest of the seniors because we’ve been together since seventh grade, and we have gotten way better over the years,” Johnson said. “Having been able to win a regional and set a school record was a big accomplishment for us, and so I’m just so proud of my girls.”