GAME OF THE WEEK: (2)Maroa-Forsyth at (5)Wilmington

<strong>(2)Maroa-Forsyth (12-0) at (5)Wilmington (11-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 4:30 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Trojans</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/DB Kaiden Maurer, LB Charlie Gentle

<strong>Trojans on offense:</strong> Whatever the Trojans are going to do offensively, Maurer is almost certain to be behind it. The senior signal-caller not only leads the team with 2,510 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns on 172-for-230 passing, but he also has a team-high 989 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns on 111 attempts, giving him a whopping 8.9 yards per carry. A trio of Trojan receivers have gone over 500 receiving yards with at least seven touchdowns this season, led by Mitch Williams (761 yards, eight touchdowns). Tight end Grant Smith has hauled in eight scores as well and amassed 535 yards, with the 6-foot-5 junior also serving as a key piece of the running game as a blocker helping to set the edge for Maurer and featured running back Andre Harden, who has found the endzone 14 times himself. Averaging a whopping 46.75 points per game, the Trojans bring quite the offensive unit to Wilmington.

<strong>Trojans on defense:</strong> Don’t let the eye-popping offensive numbers allow for any confusion — the Maroa-Forsyth defense is just as consistently steady as the offense. They come into town averaging 11.9 points per game but have turned it up another level in postseason play, as the 11 points they allowed in last week’s 35-11 win over Bloomington Central Catholic are just one less than they allowed in the first two rounds combined (six points each game). Gentle is anything but his surname from his spot in the middle of the defense, as his 125 tackles are almost 40 more than the team’s second-leading tackler, Jaylen Kacsir (86). Maurer looms large on the back end of the defense with 81 tackles of his own, meaning the Trojans can usually rely upon him to keep the offense from breaking too many big runs. As a unit, they’ve made a living in opponent’s backfields, racking up 66 tackles for loss, something the Wildcats will have to keep limited.

<strong>Wildcats</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> TE/DB/K/P Reid Juster, RB/DB Ryan Kettman

<strong>Wildcats on offense:</strong> As the season has gone on, the Wildcats have continued to rely on the area’s leading rusher, Kyle Farrell (1,879 yards, 26 touchdowns), they’ve also seen Kettman blossom in his sophomore season, as well as the dependable senior Jake Castle give them a three-headed wing back attack. Factoring in fullback Braeden Anderson and the passing game Cade McCubbin and his receivers displayed in their season-saving 2-minute drill at Seneca last week, offensive coordinator Barry Southall might just have one of his most explosive offenses in his distinguished career. While several small-sized schools struggle to consistently find solid kickers, the Wildcats have a knack for great ones, with Juster becoming the latest kicker to boot himself into Wilmington lore after drilling a 54-yarder to end the first half before tying the game as time expired to set up their overtime win last week. And whether it’s offensively or in the kicking game, the Wildcats know it will all start with the push they can get up front.

<strong>Wildcats on defense:</strong> Whatever challenge the Wildcats defense has had thrown their way, they’ve been able to handle it, allowing no more than 14 points in a game in their past 11 contests. But the Trojans will provide the most explosive challenge the Wilmington defense has had this season. The biggest point of emphasis will be keeping Maurer from making electrifying, game-changing plays with his legs. Linebacker Joe Allgood has been on another planet this postseason and will look to lead the charge on Maurer, including while dropping back in pass coverage. The Wildcats have shown throughout the course of the season that they can be effective by both blitzing and dropping extra defenders in coverage, but what makes their defense really click against offenses like Maroa-Forsyth is when they can mix and disguise the concepts together. However they decide to attack, the Wildcats will need to first and foremost keep the action in front of them.

<strong>Pick:</strong> The meatgrinder of the 2A North bracket will come down to two of the most prestigious small-school programs in the state. Whichever way the scoreboard reads, fans are assured of a highly-contested battle. <strong>Wilmington 24, Maroa-Forsyth 21</strong>

