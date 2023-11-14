ROUNDUP: Girls basketball season begins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tip-Off

Reed-Custer 47, Grace Christian 37

Reed-Custer opened its tournament with a 10-point win over the Crusaders. Mya Beard led the Comets with 13 points, two assists, one rebound and a steal. Kaylee Tribble totaled 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block. Gwen Stewart chipped in seven points, two assists, one rebound and one steal.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Manteno 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 42

In her first varsity game, Maddie Gesky recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds to help lead the Panthers to a 1-0 start to the season. Sara Schmidt tallied six points and six rebounds. Sydney Sosnowski contributed seven points.

Addison Fair paced the Panthers with a team-high 29 points. Aspen Lardi added five points and Grace Olsen had three points.

Wilmington 48, Grant Park 31

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats, who started the season with a double-digit victory.

Alejandra Maldonado paced the Dragons with 14 points and five steals. Kennedy Marcotte added seven points and seven rebounds. Abby Watson chipped in five points.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Cissna Park 51, Milford 16

Cissna Park held Milford to six first-half points before coasting to victory. Addison Lucht finished with 20 points, five steals, four assists, three rebounds and one block to help lead the Timberwolves. Lauryn Hamrick added nine points, three rebounds and one steal. Sophie Duis had six points, which was one more point than teammate Josie Neukomm.

Hunter Mowrey tallied eight points and nine rebounds to help pace the Bearcats. Lillie Harris contributed one point and five rebounds. Kami Muehling chipped in three points.

Bishop McNamara 43, Armstrong-Potomac 9

Trinity Davis led the Fightin’ Irish with a team-high 14 points, four rebounds and four steals to outscore her opponent on her own. Leigha Brown added eight points, six rebounds and three steals. Ella Langellier had four points.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Seneca 44, Herscher 23

Herscher was dealt a difficult Seneca squad in its season opener. Anistin Hackley paced the Tigers with a team-high 10 points. Katelyn Borschnack and Pippa Dunnill each had five points, including one 3-pointer apiece.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tip-Off

LeRoy 40, Iroquois West 35

Iroquois West lose its season opener in a close battle against LeRoy. No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Regular Season

Illinois Lutheran 37, Trinity 29

Trinity and Illinois Lutheran were tied 27-27 with 2 minutes left before the Eagles were outscored 10-2 down the stretch. Abby Whited paced the Eagles with eight points and two steals. Eva Bettenhausen recorded six points and Madeline Shold contributed eight rebounds.