FOOTBALL: Seven named first-team all-state

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association revealed its 2023 All-State teams Tuesday, where seven area players were named first-team members and five more were recognized as honorable mentions.

In Class 7A, Bradley-Bourbonnais quarterback Ethan Kohl was named a first-team all-state pick. Kohl, who broke the school’s career passing record this season, was 168-for-258 passing for an area-best 2,463 yards and led all 11-Man players with 24 passing touchdowns. He added 303 rushing yards and tied for a team-high 12 rushing touchdowns as the Boilermakers went 7-4 on the year, including their first playoff victory since 2016, as the Boilers made it to the second round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs.

Kankakee senior linebacker Kennarius Chandler was named to the Class 6A all-state first team. Chandler led Kankakee’s dominant defense with 108 tackles and eight sacks. He also had a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery for a Kankakee defense that had five shutouts on the season and helped the Kays to an 11-1 season and trip to the IHSA Class 6A quarterfinals.

Landin Benson continued to be one of the best running backs in Class 4A, where the junior was given a first-team nod.

Benson ran for 1,444 yards and 25 touchdowns, both second in the area, as the Coalers celebrated an 8-3 season that ended in the second round of the IHSA Class 4A postseason.

A pair of talented local stars were named first-team selections in Class 2A. Wilmington’s Kyle Farrell, who leads the area with 1,879 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, is a first-team selection as a running back and defensive back. Farrell and the Wildcats are 11-1 and hosting Maroa-Forsyth in the IHSA Class 2A semifinals this weekend.

Momence won its first playoff game since 2014 this fall, and Nick Charbonneau’s play on both sides of the interior was a big reason why. Charbonneau earned first-team all-state honors after totaling 92 tackles, including 24 for a loss and four sacks defensively. He also helped pave the way for an offense that totaled 3,804 yards of total offense and 30.63 points per game for an 8-3 Momence team that made the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

In the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, the dynamic duo of Milford-Cissna Park’s Gavin Schunke and Caleb Clutteur were named first-team all-staters. Clutteur leads the I8FA and the area with 21 receiving touchdowns and tallied 757 yards on 39 catches from the tight end position. Defensively, he had 61 tackles, a pair of sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. Schunke, a quarterback and safety, had an area-high 26 passing touchdowns and totaled 1,508 passing yards on 78-of-134 passing. He added 631 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, and defensively had 54 tackles, six fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions as the Bearcats continued their streak of qualifying for every I8FA postseason since its 2018 inception.

Another handful of area players were named honorable mentions. Kankakee offensive lineman Marques Easley was named a Class 6A honorable mention before he heads to the University of Georgia, as was teammate and running back Tony Phillips. Coal City’s Gavin Carpenter (4A), Reed-Custer’s Rex Pfeifer (3A) and Milford-Cissna Park’s Tyler Neukomm (I8FA) were also named honorable mentions.