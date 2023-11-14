2-Minute Drill: The culture

At a quick glance, the Wilmington and Kankakee football teams don’t look to share similar identities, with the Wildcats’ double wing offense and the Kays’ spread out look on total ends of the offensive operation spectrum.

But at the core, the programs are very, very similar.

They both rely on tenacious defenses comprised of the hardest working, grittiest kids around. While Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents has a couple decades of coaching experience on the Kays’ Miles Osei, both of those men have the most love for their kids and greatest desires to not only make them better football players, but better students and better young men. And both programs feature dozens of players who have largely spent their entire football lives taking the field together, and have done so doing behind the most passionate and loyal fans.

It’s no coincidence that the Wildcats and Kays were the two area teams to make the quarterfinals this year. That’s not to say the cultures aren’t as admirable at our other area schools — there isn’t one football program in our area that doesn’t have a strong, impactful figure as their head coach, nor is there one that doesn’t have great community support for a group of kids who have built lifelong bonds both on and off the field. But in Kankakee and Wilmington, there’s just been a special aura in the air this fall.

Greatness, both on and off the field, isn’t a goal or a hope at either of those places. It’s an expectation. And both teams have lived up to that standard.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from the quarterfinal round:

<ul><li>(4)East St. Louis 39, (1)Kankakee 13 (Class 6A)</li><li>(5)Wilmington 20, (1)Seneca 14 (OT) (Class 2A)</li></ul>

<strong>Making Kankakee proud</strong>

When the Kays were eliminated in the second round of the IHSA Class 5A postseason last fall, that junior group, now seniors, made it their goal for their last-ever loss to be in that 2022 second-round trip to Peoria. And when it became clear the Kays would be moving up to Class 6A this year, they embraced the potential future challenge of nationally-recognized East St. Louis, a challenge that ended up coming over the weekend.

All across the state, the Kays, despite an undefeated record that included signature wins against defending Class 5A state champion Nazareth — who is playing in the 5A semifinals again this weekend — and a 42-0 win against a ranked Crete-Monee team that capped off both an unbeaten regular season and Southland Athletic Conference title, were deemed considerable underdogs to the Flyers.

But in the eyes of the Kays, they were on equal footing. They showed that for a good majority Saturday afternoon before the Flyers capped off their 39-13 win that ended a historically great season for the Kays, and a historically great senior class’ football run as well. There are several tremendous people and football players in that senior class, and most of them will go on to do great things in their futures, both on and off the gridiron.

Knowing that there is so much in store for those kids as they prepare for their next chapters makes it even tougher to have watched this current chapter close Saturday. For more than a decade, these kids have envisioned becoming the first Kankakee Kays to hoist a state championship football trophy. And they got so, so close.

I heard coaches and fans of both East St. Louis and Kankakee proclaim that Saturday’s game was essentially the state championship, and there’s a solid chance that Saturday will end up being both the most points the Flyers surrender this postseason and the least amount of points they score this postseason.

That doesn’t do anything to ease the pain these kids, their coaches and their fans felt Saturday and will probably feel for some time. But from the perspective of a journalist who has been around the program a considerable amount, when that pain subsides, greatness is on the other side. These coaches will continue supporting and helping the players further themselves, as athletes, students and young men. The football season is over, but their jobs as being pillars for their players aren’t, and they know that.

And these kids know that their lives are just beginning as well.

<strong>Cardiac ‘Cats come back</strong>

As I made my way from the press box to the field in the closing minutes of Kankakee’s game, I checked my phone to see Wilmington was down 20-14 at Seneca and had just taken over at their own 1-yard line with about two minutes remaining.

If I were to put that scenario into one of those fancy winning percentage calculators, I’m certain it would have given the Wildcats less than a 1% chance. But as I took in that information, I muttered to myself, “they’re going to win that game.”

By the time I finished my postgame interviews, Reid Juster had kicked his game-tying field goal as time expired, the Wildcats stopped the Fightin’ Irish at the 1-yard-line for the second straight drive and saw Kyle Farrell run into the endzone for the game-winning touchdown.

It was the second time in as many weeks that the Wildcats enacted revenge. In the second round, they got it against Tri-Valley, the team that knocked them out of last year’s Class 2A postseason, and this past weekend, they got it again against the only team to defeat them in the regular season this year.

There’s no revenge to seek against Maroa-Forsyth in this weekend’s semifinals. But with a state championship to play for, there’s no need for any extra motivating factors. Similarly to the Wildcats, the Trojans are small-school giants when it comes to football. They’ve made 10 state title game appearances, eight of them under head coach Josh Jostes, and Jostes has led them to a pair of state titles as well.

That same aura I spoke of concerning the Kays and Wildcats is one that also hoovers over Maroa-Forsyth’s program. When they collide in Wilmington Saturday, it will create a goosebump-inducing environment.

And whatever result comes of the game, the culture behind those auras will still stand.