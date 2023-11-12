ROUNDUP: BBCHS' Zirbel breaks two state AWD swim and dive records

GIRLS SWIMMING

IHSA State Finals

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Savannah Zirbel set two state records and won gold along the way in a pair of races in the Athletes with Disabilities division at the IHSA State Finals at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont over the weekend.

She set new state records in the 100-yard freestyle (1:07.65) and 200-yard freestyle (2:25.24) races to claim a pair of gold medals. She also finished second in both the 50-yard freestyle (31.26 s) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:32.37).

MEN’S HOCKEY

ONU 5, Northern Illinois 2

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.