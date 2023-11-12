KCC men, women sweep Lake Michigan College

KCC women buckle down defensively for basketball sweep Following the men’s game, the Cavaliers’ women’s team completed the two-game sweep over Lake Michigan with a 74-56 win. No individual stats were available. The women’s team is also 4-0 and will host the Elmhurst University JV squad at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Kankakee Community College men’s basketball team bounced back from an early deficit to take an 88-65 win against the Lake Michigan College (Benton Harbor, Mich.) Red Hawks on Saturday afternoon at home.

In the first half, the Cavaliers fought through a tough Red Hawk defense to lead the tight game 47-42 at halftime. Lucas Burton got the Cavaliers off to a quick start with an early bucket, before the Red Hawks responded with three points in quick succession to claim the lead. KCC was able to stick with the charging Red Hawks, scoring just behind every one of their opponent’s points.

The Red Hawks pulled away, leading the Cavaliers 29-22, before two free-throws from Noah Mason and a Lucas Burton basket gave KCC the momentum they needed to turn the game around.

KCC made several surges at the end of the first half, which allowed the Cavaliers to close Lake Michigan’s lead and claim it as their own. The Cavaliers’ first-half lead would max out at 47-40, before a Lake Michigan effort would close out the quarter in Kankakee’s favor 47-42.

In the second half, the Cavaliers blew their lead wide open, fending off Lake Michigan’s attempts to score and outscoring them 41-23 in the half.

Rashad Smith sunk a 3-pointer seconds after halftime to lead the Cavaliers on a scoring spree that would result in 12 uninterrupted points and put KCC up 59-42. The Cavaliers’ defense also saw much more success in the second half than they had in the first, stopping the Red Hawks’ effort to close KCC’s lead.

KCC maintained its lead until the end of the game, adding to it throughout the remainder of the second half to take the 88-65 victory.

Fabian Desilva led the Cavaliers’ scoring, recording 18 points. Chavez Woods had 12 points. Jamonte Smith, Mason and Burton added 11 points apiece. Khylan McKennie tacked on 9 points.

The Cavaliers improved their winning streak to 4-0 and travel to take on Vincennes University (Ind.) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Following the men's game, the Cavaliers' women's team completed the two-game sweep over Lake Michigan with a 74-56 win. No individual stats were available. The women's team is also 4-0 and will host the Elmhurst University JV squad at 1 p.m. Saturday.