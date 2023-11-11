GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cissna Park ends dominant season with fourth-place finish at state

NORMAL — After dropping its IHSA Class 1A State semifinal round matchup against Hartsburg-Emden on Friday morning, Cissna Park displayed its “don’t-quit” attitude that helped lead them back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 by forcing a third-set tiebreaker against St. Anthony before ultimately suffering a 14-25, 25-23, 23-25 three-set defeat to end its season.

“It’s great to have made it this far and it’s unbelievable what the community of Cissna Park has been like,” Timberwolves head coach Josh Landon said. “We didn’t end our season the way we wanted to, but we finished the season fourth at state.

“This wasn’t a disappointment; we took fourth place, and we are going to be proud of that.”

For the first half of the opening set, the match was about as even as one could be with both teams trading heavy blows. Neither team managed to grab more than a two-point lead as both squads forced ties at 1, 2, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12. The continual back-and-forth ended there as the Bulldogs ended the opening set on a 13-2 run highlighted by seven unforced errors by Cissna Park.

“It was one of those sets where things didn’t go our way down the stretch, Landon said. “We were trying to rebound and get the ball to different serve-receives and at that particular moment we didn’t have our best passing in that first set.

“It was back and forth, and then St. Anthony was able to take control, but again, the grittiness and resilience to bounce back and push for three-sets, I feel like it was a pretty good showing this morning.

Coming into the second set the Timberwolves found themselves in an immediate 5-1 deficit. A couple of errors by the Bulldogs and kills by Addison Lucht, Brooklyn Stadeli as well as an ace by Ava Morrical allowed Cissna Park to quickly get back into the swing of things by forcing a 6-6 tie. Both teams continued to battle, leading neither team to gain a lead by more than four points prior to both teams forcing a 20-20 tie.

With the game on the line, the Timberwolves closed out the rest of the set on a 5-3 run thanks to the strong attack of Addison Lucht. Needing a momentum shift to force a third set, the sophomore outside hitter recorded three of her seven second-set kills in the final moments to help lift Cissna Park to a two-point set victory.

“I felt like we played at a high level in that second set,” Landon said. “We were in control and had great net play. Ava [Morrical] did a nice job moving the ball around and we were able to do the things we’ve done all year in order to be successful.”

Tied at 7 apiece in the decisive third set, the Timberwolves jumped out to a commanding 18-12 lead following an 11-5 run highlighted by two kills apiece by Sophie Duis, Josie Neukomm, Brooklyn Stadeli and Lucht.

Despite being in command, multiple errors (6) by Cissna Park allowed St. Anthony to crawl back and eventually force a 21-21 tie before they notched three kills and a game-winning error to end the match.

“We kind of were back on our heels a little bit with our serve-receives and we weren’t able to execute,” Landon said. “We had some different times where we had chances to be aggressive, but credit to St. Anthony because they were able to do what they needed to do.

“They controlled the tempo... and unfortunately things didn’t go our way in that last set.”

Even with ending the season on back-to-back losses the Timberwolves still managed to conclude their incredible season 37-5 overall, which marks the best record throughout Landon’s 18-year tenure (2006-current) as head coach.

“This group of seniors left everything on the table,” Landon said. “Their commitment level since the fifth grade when they were playing on the seventh-grade team has been amazing to see what they’ve been able to do and how they’ve grown as players, but more importantly as people.

“That’s always the hardest part when you have seniors leaving is how much they’ve grown as a person. Hopefully they’ve learned some things along the way that’s going to make them do great things after sports.”

Despite losing a loaded senior class that included starters Regan King, Morrical, Sinn and Stadeli, Cissna Park will return a key trio of sophomore starters — Duis, Lucht and Neukomm — along with four juniors that can learn from this opportunity.

“This experience and opportunity [are] unbelievable and so this is going to be one of those moments that they are going to be able to hang their hat say that they were able to play on this type of stage,” Landon said for his returners next season. “But I also think it’s going to leave a bitter taste in their mouths, and they are going to want to be hungry and know what it’s going to take to get back here.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Lucht led the Timberwolves with 16 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Morrical recorded a team-high 27 assists to go along with six digs and two aces. Stadeli contributed nine digs and eight kills. Duis and Neukomm each finished with six kills apiece. Morgan Sinn chipped in 16 digs and two aces.