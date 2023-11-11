FOOTBALL: Wildcats win wild one at Seneca, advance to semifinals

SENECA — Their backs couldn’t have been any more against the wall.

With just more than two minutes left in Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal at Seneca, Wilmington’s football team found itself down 14-11 with 99 yards in front of them after a Seneca turnover on downs at the Wilmington 1-yard line.

But after a frantic 2-minute drill that ended with a game-tying field goal from Reid Juster at the buzzer, his second of the game, the Wildcats got a walk-off rushing touchdown from Kyle Farrell to cap off a comeback for the ages with a 20-14 win to send the Wildcats to their fifth state semifinal in program history.

“It’s crazy stuff, and the biggest thing I can say is that our kids kept fighting, just like Seneca,” Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents said. “Nobody deserved to lose this game and we just happened to come out on the right side of things with the play at the end.”

In order for the Wildcats to avenge their only loss of the season in overtime, Wilmington had to rely on its defense to make huge stops in order to give its offense a chance to tie things up late in the fourth quarter.

Trailing by that 14-11 score with less than six minutes in regulation it looked as if the ‘Cats were on the verge of their second loss to the Irish when Seneca running back Nick Grant burst through Wilmington’s defensive line and nearly found paydirt.

But out of nowhere, Wilmington defensive back Ryan Kettman hustled all the way down the field and cut Grant’s run to a 54-yard gain that was stopped nine yards shy of the end zone.

Kettman’s determination to never give up on the play allowed his defense to eventually force a turnover on downs on a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, giving the Wildcats’ offense the ball back trailing three points with 2:08 remaining and two timeouts.

“That’s just straight hustle by Kettman,” Reents said. “... That was great job on his part, and he’s only a sophomore. Running a kid down like that was unbelievable.”

Needing to drive down the field quickly in the 2-minute offense, Wilmington quarterback Cade McCubbin, who, before the start of the drive was 2-for-4 with minus-5 passing yards and an interception, completed 5-of-9 passes — two were spikes — for 66 yards, including a 17-yard completed pass to Juster on a 4th-and-8 that helped set Juster up for a game-tying 32-yard field goal with five seconds remaining.

“I just had to have faith in my offensive line to give me some openings to get the ball out quick,” McCubbin said. “I knew my wide receivers would get open, and so I just needed to have faith my line would give me time and they did, which helped a lot.”

Juster, who had already drilled a 54-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give the Wildcats a 11-8 halftime lead, came through in the clutch once again to help force overtime and give his squad new life.

“At that point, I just knew I had to step up and make another kick by putting it through the uprights somehow,” Juster said of his game-tying field goal. “I got lucky I guess, and it feels so good to come through for my team and help give us another week of play.”

Opening overtime on defense, Wilmington’s defense managed to hold strong and keep Seneca out of the end zone on a 4th-and-1 for a second time after stuffing running back Asher Hamby inches shy of a touchdown.

Riding high off another incredible stop from their defense, the Wildcats’ offense only needed two hand-offs to Kyle Farrell to break the tie and end the game on his 3-yard game-winning touchdown run up the middle.

Before the 54-yard run from Grant that nearly put things on ice for Seneca, pandemonium already had erupted in the fourth. The Wildcats fumbled inside their own 5-yard line before blocking a Seneca field goal attempt that bounced all the way to midfield. The Wildcats turned it over on downs to set up the Fightin’ Irish drive that ultimately ended a yard short of the goal line.

“It’s unbelievable, and it’s crazy; these are the good ones, and this is why you play the game,” Reents said. “It sounds like we are going to home this upcoming week after we got two road playoff wins in a row.

“The kids deserve to be at home this week, and so let’s see what we can do against Maroa-Forsyth.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Juster led the Wildcats with 54- and 32-yard field goals. He also added three receptions for 45 yards, both of which led all receivers. Kettman contributed 18 carries for 70 rushing yards. Farrell totaled 22 rush attempts for 71 yards and a touchdown. McCubbin finished 8-of-13 for 71 yards and an interception. Ryan Nelson tallied three sacks on defense and Moran added another.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Wildcats will host Maroa-Forsyth at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Class 2A semifinals.