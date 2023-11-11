FOOTBALL: Kays' unbeaten season spoiled by East St. Louis in quarterfinals

KANKAKEE — After James “Dink” Stampley hurdled one defender, stiff-armed another and made a third miss as he tip-toed the sideline for a 45-yard touchdown that pulled the Kays to within five points in the third quarter of Kankakee’s IHSA Class 6A football quarterfinal against East St. Louis, the fervent home crowd erupted and were seeming to help give the Kays momentum.

But in a matter of mere minutes, the heralded Flyers (10-2) flipped the script and never looked back, turning an 18-13 lead into a 39-13 quarterfinal victory at Kankakee on Saturday afternoon, handing the Kays (11-1) their first and only loss of the season.

While the Kays were the top seed in the southern half of the Class 6A bracket, it was the 10-time state champion Flyers who carried the designation of being the No. 1 team in the AP Poll compared to the Kays’ No. 2 ranking.

And although the Kays provided the Flyers their stiffest challenge of the postseason — they are the only team to score on East St. Louis through the first three rounds — the Flyers were able to answer the challenge.

“We know year in and year out, people are gunning for us, people are trying to come at us, and we tell our guys we’re not being hunted, we’re the hunters,” Flyers coach Darren Sunkett said. “We go in there confident game in and game out, no matter the opponent, no matter where we go, that we’re gonna get the win.”

For the Kays, one of the winningest seasons in school history ended. They celebrated their third undefeated regular season in school history and second-ever Southland Athletic Conference title, and the 11 wins they compiled are second-most in school history.

“When you look at the game, for the most part and especially the first half, we showed we can compete with anyone,” Kays head coach Miles Osei said. “That showed, we just have to be disciplined emotionally throughout a whole game.

“I think we showed today we can absolutely compete with anyone.”

The Kays looked to be off to a solid start after crossing into East St. Louis territory on just the third play of the game, a 19-yard Cedric Terrell III run, but that run ended with a fumble near the sideline that Purdue commit Leontre “Smiley” Bradford recovered at the ESL 36-yard line.

After relying on the run game to get into the Kankakee redzone, it was the Kays’ turn to make a defensive play when Stampley stepped in front of a Robert “Pops” Battle 3rd-and-9 pass from the Kankakee 20-yard line for an interception, as both defenses displayed dazzling dominance in the early going.

Neither team was able to get much going in a scoreless first quarter, and the second looked to be much of the same until a fury of three scores in the final five minutes of the half.

Battle called his own number for a 32-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-3 to make it 6-0 visitors with 4:41 on the second-quarter clock, and after a quick Kankakee 3-and-out, Battle then found another Purdue commit, Jesse Watson, for a 33-yard strike for the Flyers’ second touchdown in two minutes.

The Kays got a momentous kickoff return after the Watson touchdown, one Keyandre White returned to the ESL 31-yard line, allowing just enough time for Larenz Walters to sneak in from half a yard out with eight seconds in the quarter for a 12-7 score at the half.

It took three minutes for the Flyers to find the endzone in the second half on a Larevious Woods 3-yard touchdown run that fattened the lead to 18-7, but the Kays once again responded.

On a 3rd-and-7 from the ESL 45-yard line, Walters flung a pass down the middle to Stampley, who made magic on his way to the endzone for a momentum-shifting 45-yard touchdown catch to make it 18-13 five minutes into the third.

In addition to his play — 94 of the Kays’ 159 yards of total offense and an interception on defense — Osei hailed Stampley’s ability to relay feedback to the coaching staff, leading to touchdown-making adjustments.

“We talked about our kids being able to make adjustments and give kids feedback and Dink communicated that next play,” Osei said. “You want to coach the kids up where they have that ability to see in a game, communicate and adjust, and that’s exactly what he did on that play.

“That was a big score, we just weren’t able to continue doing that in the second half.”

The Kays forced an East St. Louis punt and had the opportunity to put a drive together to take the lead but went 3-and-out. After a botched snap to Kankakee punter Phillip Turner, the Flyers’ Keylan LaGrant took advantage of the delayed punt attempt and blocked it, with Charles Bass falling on the ball inside the Kankakee 1-yard line.

Three players later, Christopher Bennett Jr. took a jet sweep in for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:50 on the clock in the third. And after another Kankakee punt, Battle found Watson for a 46-yard touchdown on the first play of the ensuing Flyers drive just 43 seconds later to make it a 32-13 ballgame.

“We talked about all the little things coming in, and those little things become big things in a game,” Osei said. “Whether it’s a blocked punt or different things we can control, ultimately we can control that and we didn’t.

“I don’t think the other team necessarily did anything to beat us more than we beat ourselves in crucial moments.”

The Flyers went on to add an insurance score with a minute left when Watson recovered a Battle fumble in the endzone. After Battle went just 1-for-6 to start the game, he went on to complete 11 of his next 12 passes for 176 yards and a pair of scores, with Sunkett noting Battle and his teammates needed to settle in emotionally before finding their stride.

“There was a lot of chittering and a lot of chattering going on over social media, so our guys had a lot of emotion going in,” Sunkett said. “Once we settled them down, you saw the difference, and Pops was one of those guys.

“Pops finally settled down, and he played a heck of a game for us.”

The end of the game marked the end of one of the best seasons in Kankakee football history, as well as Osei’s first year as the team’s head coach. He inherited a tight-knit team that’s largely played together for well over a decade, which both helped the team put together such a remarkable season but also made it that much harder to put an end to.

“I think they’ve gone through so much adversity and always stuck together, and I know they’ve played football together since they were young,” Osei said. “I asked a lot out of them, and this coaching staff asked a lot out of them; there’s a lot of things that stayed the same, but a lot of things changed.

“I think some other groups would have thrown in the towel when things got tough when we asked them to be more disciplined, and they didn’t,” Osei continued. “These are life things, not just football things, so my goal is to make sure that continues for the rest of their senior years, and the younger classes as well.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Stampley had 50 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches and added 44 rushing yards on six carries. Walters went 5-for-16 for 74 yards and an interception to go along with a rushing touchdown. Cedric Terrell III had five carries for 27 yards and Tony Phillips totaled 13 yards on nine attempts.

Defensively, senior linebacker Kennarius Chandler had a pair of sacks and five additional tackles for loss, including four in the fourth quarter. Kennyan Chandler, Ja’Kari Lewis and Jyheir Sutton each had a tackle for loss and Stampley recorded an interception for the lone ESL turnover.

Battle finished the day 11-for-19 passing for 182 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, as well as 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Woods added 100 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Watson had four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns and recovered a fumble for a third score. Rico Bond had five catches for 54 yards.