Wilmington football still riding strong amidst 27-year playoff streak

For the past 29 years, Wilmington football coach Jeff Reents and his staff have spent each season laying each brick on the football foundation they’ve built.

Once one brick is laid, they don’t look back on it and they never think about the next one before their current work is done.

But on the rare occasion where Reents takes a peak back, Reents can see the full-fledged home he has built in Wilmington.

After going 8-10 during his first two seasons in 1994 and 1995, Reents and the Wildcats went 9-0 in the 1996 regular season, led by standout and future NFL running back Damien Anderson, and made a run to the IHSA Class 3A quarterfinals.

Twenty-seven years later, there hasn’t been a postseason without the Wildcats.

“There aren’t many times as a coach where you look back, but when you do, you’re proud of those coaches and players,” Reents said. “We’re lucky to have the support of the school, the community and the parents.

“To have the coaches stay around together for this amount of time, that’s special.”

Alongside Reents to build and sustain the foundation have been offensive coordinator Barry Southall and special teams coach Bobby Bolser, who, along with recently-retired assistant Rob Murphy, all began their football coaching careers together at Wilmington in 1994.

Reents remembers thinking they knew it all before realizing they knew nothing.

Bolser remembers the collaborative but also top-down structure Reents introduced. it was a structure where the head coach created practice plans, but gave his coaches authority in their own areas they coached. And Southall remembers the fact they never could have expected what’s come since.

“I don’t know if anyone can ever think of it that way, it just kind of rolls together,” Southall said. “In 30 years of coaching, 27 in a row making the playoffs, that would be self-centered if you would think that early in your career at 24 years old.”

<strong>PLAYOFF SUCCESS</strong>

During that 27-year streak, which includes 26 consecutive playoff trips (Editor’s note: there was no IHSA State Series in 2020 due to COVID-19), the Wildcats have moved on to the second round 22 times and are in their 13th quarterfinal at Seneca this weekend.

While the first names have changed, many of the same last names have cycled in and out inside the football-fervent Wilmington community. The always-tenacious kids in the town have continued to show up with a team-first mindset in Southall’s double-wing offense and Reents’ odd front defense.

“Our staff does a good job of putting our kids in positions to be successful and do a good job of teaching the team concept,” Reents said. “When we ask for their positions the first day of freshman year and ask who wants to play wing back, well of course, in our system everyone wants to play wing back and fullback.

“We put the kids in the right spots to be successful and the kids buy into that, being put in the best spot to help the team.”

That buy-in has come in a town where the Wildcats are beloved across the sports spectrum, but especially football.

<strong>HARD-NOSE TOWN</strong>

Bolser and Southall, who played under longtime coach Howard Becker at Wilmington themselves, have grown up in that environment and only seen it grow in the almost three decades they’ve spent coaching.

“Wilmington has always been known as a hard-nosed, blue-collar town,” Bolser said. “... When Jeff came in things evolved, we saw more tape, had an actual weight room, parents bought into what Jeff told them and Jeff handed that down to the staff.

“We don’t want to let him down or the kids down, and we all did this together and all have this sense of winning and doing everything that comes with winning,” he added. “We know these kids probably won’t be NFL players, so it means winning, but also knowing what it takes to be a good person and good student.”

<strong>MAINTAIN FOUNDATION</strong>

As the game has evolved and exploded into a more wide-open, pass-happy game than it was then Reents and his staff began their careers, the Wildcats have remained steadfast in the grind-it-out approach of their double wing offense.

Southall said some wrinkles have been added into their system that requires even the linemen to be active and athletic, and at the end of the day, the foundation of the entire system is pretty basic.

“My biggest thing is it’s gotta be fun; if it’s not fun and we’re just beating our heads against the wall, it’s not good,” Southall asid. “Whether we have 34, 28 kids, whatever, it’s gotta be fun for all of them.”

While the offense and defense have both been steady for a generation, the special teams’ consistent success is right there as well.

Whether it’s relying on soccer players to join the team as a kicker or relying on talented full-time football players with golden boots of their own, Bolser said the staff has even recently joked about how they must be “Kicker U” with their knack for finding successful kickers.

As a small school, they don’t have the luxury of tremendous depth for special teams, but just like players who are put in positions to succeed on offense and defense, the special teamers in Wilmington also hone their craft.

“What our philosophy is, with being a small school, we try to field good special teams and are one of a few schools our size that have a special teams coach,” Bolser said. “Coach Reents gives me the time to put in what I think will work against a team that week and we get a lot of kids playing time.

“ ... Kids may know they won’t see the field on offense or defense, but will on special teams, so they give it their all and it works for everybody.”

<strong>CREDIT THE FAMILIES</strong>

Reents believes his assistants deserve even more credit than he does for all their tireless efforts, but he, Southall and Bolser can all agree on who deserves the most credit for their run — their families.

All three credited their wives — Janelle Reents, Alicia Bolser and Joyce Southall — for devoting more of their own time to keeping everything in order with their families so the coaches can spend time with their Wildcats football family.

And all three coaches have also gotten to see their own children graduate or currently attend Wilmington.

Reents has seen his daughters, Justine (2017) and Jordyn (2020), graduate from the school.

Bolser’s son, Brock, is a 2018 Wilmington graduate and played football for the Wildcats.

Southall’s oldest daughter, Miranda, is a 2016 Wilmington graduate and has started her own coaching career, currently serving as an assistant softball coach at Rock Valley College in Rockford. Molly Southall is a sophomore who began her own prep softball career as a freshman last spring.

And watching their kids go from ball boys and stat girls into the adults and teenagers they’ve become has been something Southall said Reents wanted to make sure the three could do during their coaching journey together.

“Jeff’s a good Christian man and very family-oriented; he gives me leeway in the summer to watch my daughter play softball,” Southall said. “We treat our football team as a family and preach that, taking care of one another, but the bottom line is you have to be family-oriented and take care of your family.”

The Wildcats will take their football family to Seneca for a Class 2A quarterfinal and rematch of Week 1 at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Fightin’ Irish won that matchup by a touchdown, with the loss Wilmington took standing as the only loss either team has had, entering this weekend with a combined 21-1 record in a mirror-image matchup of two run-heavy offenses playing in front of passionate, close-knit fanbases.

“It’s gonna be a great playoff game, gonna be a great atmosphere and they’re having a great season,” Reents said. “We’ve grown a lot since we lost that first game, but this is why you do it, for games like this and atmospheres like this.

“We’ve had a good week of practice and we look forward to the challenge of going over there.”