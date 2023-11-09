VOLLEYBALL: Cissna Park's senior class destined to rewrite history at state

Four years ago, Cissna Park’s four senior starters — Ava Morrical (setter), Brooklyn Stadeli (outside hitter), Morgan Sinn (libero) and Regan King (opposite hitter) — were robbed of a chance to earn an eighth-grade IESA Class 1A State championship in 2020 together when the state tournament was canceled because of COVID-19, after they already had won sectionals.

Now that same core group has a new chance to bring home the state championship trophy they once felt they were destined for as middle-schoolers, only this time, it will be at the high school level during this year’s IHSA Class 1A State tournament at Illinois State University in Normal on Friday and Saturday.

“It kind of gives us a chance to redeem ourselves and prove what we were capable of and what we so badly wanted to prove back in eighth grade,” Stadeli said. “It’s almost refreshing to know that even though that opportunity was taken from us, we are finally back for a chance at a state championship.”

The Timberwolves, who have never earned a state title in program history after coming as close as runners-up in 2015 and taking third place in 2014, feel as though this year’s team has a chance to finally break through after compiling a 37-3 overall record, which marks the best record since Josh Landon took over as head coach in 2006, as well as the second-best in program history behind the 2003 team that finished 36-2 under Stacey Posey.

“These girls just have a ‘don’t-quit’ attitude,” Landon said. “The teams that I was fortunate to be a part of in 2014 and 2015 did the same thing. ... They battled ... and I don’t expect anything less from this current group.

“They have a head-strong focus on them where they don’t get rattled.”

Cissna Park’s quest for the program’s first-ever state title will begin with a semifinal matchup against Hartsburg-Emden at 9 a.m. Friday at Redbird Arena.

If the Timberwolves were to advance past Hartsburg-Emden in the semifinals then they would advance to the program’s second-ever state title match, where they would face the winner of Galena/St. Anthony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

“I think the big thing for us will be to maintain our composure,” Landon said. “I’ve been saying it all season long to not let the moment be bigger than what it is and to understand that every play is important.

“If we are able to go in and keep that mindset, then I think there will be some good things that happen for us.”

<strong>A long time coming for 3- and 4-year veterans</strong>

There’s no denying the Timberwolves are led by their talented sophomore outside hitter Addison Lucht, who holds a team-best 353 total kills, but Cissna Park has proved all season it’s more than just being reliant on the play of a singular star.

In 40 matches this season, the Timberwolves have seen seven of their 12 players total 70 or more sets-played, including the core four of talented seniors Sinn and Stadeli, who are each four-year varsity starters, and Morrical and King, who are three-year varsity starters in their own right.

“I definitely think that not being reliant on one player is one of our biggest strengths,” Stadeli said. “When you have everybody on the floor who is talented it means you don’t utilize one person so much, and so it keeps our opponents on their toes.”

As much of the team’s success this year is in part because of the team-first mentality, a lot of it also can be credited to the continuity its seniors bring to the table.

Between IESA and IHSA competition at Cissna Park Elementary School and Cissna Park High School, the core four of seniors is in its eighth season together. The times spent on the court together during the years has allowed them to build unbreakable trust in one another and superb chemistry.

“I feel so grateful that we had the opportunity to play together when we were younger because now we have a better connection,” Morrical said. “We have a kind of bond that other volleyball teams don’t have because I feel like we’ve been together for so long and know each other’s strengths.

“I think overall our continuity has helped us a lot.”

Morrical, a 5-foot-7 setter who’s dished out 938 of the team’s 985 total assists and holds a team-best 83 aces this season, has been the main distributor in setting up her talented teammates — Lucht (353 kills), Sophie Duis (202 kills), Stadeli (168 kills) and Josie Neukomm (130 kills) — with the help from Sinn as the team’s libero.

“I think Sinn has been a very underrated player for us,” Morrical said. “She does a really great job, and her passes are one of my favorites because they are always so perfect, and she hits the ball right where it needs to be.”

Another teammate whose efforts go unnoticed by most outside of the team is none other than King, who’s totaled 197 digs (second most behind Stadeli’s 199), 68 kills, nine blocks and seven aces in 84 sets played this season.

“Regan is such a positive energy on the court,” Stadeli said. “She’s kind of under-appreciated, not by the team by any means, but by the people who don’t see everything she does.

“She’s always there to block and hit the backside, and so people don’t always see her coming, and I think that’s what makes her so important.”

No matter how this weekend might play out, Landon is proud to have seen this particular group grow during the course of a near full decade and position itself to go as far as they possibly could in their final season together.

“This group of seniors are going on year eight together,” Landon said. “They have seen it all and been through thick and thin together.

“It’s amazing to see them come full circle for them from where they started to now, where they are going to end the season in the last possible week of possible competition playing at state.”