QUARTERFINAL PREVIEW: (5)Wilmington at (1)Seneca

(5)Wildcats (10-1)

Players to watch: RB/DB Kyle Farrell, TE/LB Ryan Nelson

Wildcats on offense: The Wildcats were nearly flawless with their execution last week, running for 375 yards and six touchdowns in their 42-14 win at Tri-Valley last weekend, as Wilmington’s offense continues firing on all cylinders. While Ryan Kettman has been finding the endzone more as of late, Farrell’s lead in the area’s yardage department continues to grow, with the junior now sitting at 1,808 yards and 25 touchdowns. If he gets to 2,000 by the end of this weekend, there’s an almost certain chance the Wildcats will be playing semifinal football. Quarterback Cade McCubbin didn’t attempt a pass last week, but he’s been efficient when he’s had to, and the back-breaking play action passing touchdown seems like a playoff rite of passage in Wilmington. The Wildcats’ 21 points in the Week 1 meeting between these two teams was their lowest output of the season, and the Wildcats know Seneca’s physical defense provides a huge test, but they also know they’ve scored more than 40 points six times since then.

Wildcats on defense: While some personnel pieces have shifted a bit since Week 1, the Wildcats know they’re still going to see the same brutal, grinding, perfectly-executed run-first offense they’re used to seeing from themselves again this weekend. Nelson leads the team in both solo and total tackles, with fellow linebackers Brenden Moran and Joe Allgood near the top of the list as well. But for the Wildcats to truly have success, they’ll hope to see defensive linemen like Pete Rampa and Zach Ohlund tilling the stat sheet as well. The Irish did show a knack for the quick strike through the air when least expected, something Farrell and the secondary will be on alert for at all times. Similarly to how the offense’s lowest output of the year came in the Week 1 meeting, the defense surrendered its season high (27) in the opener as well, nearly doubling the second-highest point total they’ve surrendered since (14), a number that’s been on the opposing scoreboard in each of Wilmington’s first two playoff games.

(1)Fightin’ Irish (11-0)

Players to watch: RB/SS Asher Hamby, QB/DB Paxton Giertz

Fightin’ Irish on offense: Despite a pair of forfeit wins during the regular season, Seneca has still managed to compile a whopping seven games of at least 40 points, including a pair of games in which they eclipsed the 70-point plateau. They’ve done a little shuffling of skill position personnel since Week 1, as Giertz has moved from receiver to quarterback after Nathan Grant had an injury and returned as a member of the backfield. Hamby and Nathen Neal, a pair of senior stars, shoulder most of the load in the Seneca backfield, but Grant and Giertz will also run with it themselves. Giertz only threw it a handful of times in last week’s 47-15 throttling of a very good Rockridge team, but two of his three completions went for touchdowns. They’re big up front, with half a dozen players rostered at 230 pounds or more, and blend speed and physicality in the backfield, providing a matchup of two teams who can put up basketball point totals via their rushing attacks.

Fightin’ Irish on defense: That blend of muscle and fast-twitch speed translates to the Seneca defense as well, where Saturday’s hosts Since the first meeting with the Wildcats, the only time Seneca has allowed more than two touchdowns was when they saw St. Bede score 35 points; the Fightin’ Irish put up 79 in that contest. Not only are these two teams familiar with each other’s styles from meeting already this season, but because their offenses operate so similarly, they have a great familiarity with just what makes this Wilmington offense go. That means the Irish know how important it is to stick to their assignments and stay disciplined. Just when a team thinks they have Wilmington in a position to their advantage, the Wildcats will draw an offsides penalty or run a counter for a home run play, something the Irish will have to limit if they want to make the semifinals for the first time since their 1990 Class 2A state title.