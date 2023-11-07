2-Minute Drill: More than a score

There’s never an easy way to handle losing your last game as a senior, no matter the sport or level. It’s not just the elimination from trophy contention that stings either. It’s knowing you’ve had your final week of practice, your last team dinner and last anxious bus ride to a road game.

It’s knowing you’ve gone from making memories to looking back at them.

I think about a kid like Bradley-Bourbonnais senior quarterback Ethan Kohl, who spent the last two seasons not just playing under the pressure of being the quarterback for the largest school in our area, but also playing for his dad, head coach Mike Kohl.

Ethan and his siblings have grown up under Friday night lights, taking in their dad’s games since coach Kohl returned to his alma mater in 2011. After spending a childhood on the sideline, Ethan and his classmates got to represent the Boilermakers themselves the past two seasons.

And just like that, after years of imagining what their own prep careers would bring them, those careers came to a screeching halt by the thinnest of margins with their one-point overtime loss at Normal Community on Saturday night.

One second, they were living in the moment, looking to do what they’ve done so many times during years of high school and youth football by executing the next play. A second later, it was all over.

Both the Boilermakers and Ironmen exited the IHSA Class 7A playoffs last fall in the closing seconds of their games, and both felt on Saturday like there was no chance they’d be heartbroken two years in a row, and after such a tremendous game that was played by both sides, it’s hardly even fair that either team had to be eliminated in the second round, as both teams proved their capabilities as top teams in the state in that game.

Almost every team likes to say they’re a tight-knit bunch, but this Boilers senior class truly is one of the closest bunches of kids I’ve come across in my seventh year at the Daily Journal. That was shown in the immediate aftermath Saturday, Tyran “Tiny” Bender was quick to help up his teammate, Luke Allen, after Allen went to the turf in attempt to haul in the would-be game-winner.

Coach Kohl told his players after the game that some of his best friends in life are his high school football teammates, and while they feel the immediate sting of the ride being over, it’s a ride many of these kids will remember forever, not just for the wins and losses either. They’ll remember the bus rides, the long practices, the anticipation and plays they made. They’ll remember when they needed a friend and at least one of their teammates came to their need.

About six weeks ago, I had the fortune of attending a wedding for one of my best friends and former high school teammates, Bryce, and his wife, Kelly, and spent the weekend staying with several other former teammates.

Aside from a comment or two whenever the subject of high school football came up due to my job, we didn’t discuss specifics of our football days. But we celebrated each other’s accomplishments like new jobs, marriages and children as our lives continue developing. One of those friends, now a doctor, was a very soothing resource of mine after my mom’s cancer diagnosis a few years ago.

And those bonds were strengthened through some of those moments we had on the gridiron more than a decade ago. Those are the same bonds this year’s seniors, just like the seniors before them and those after them, formed this fall.

As we get deeper into the postseason, the intensity increases and results are examined more thoroughly. But at the end of the day, it’s the lifelong friendships and memories that will last longer than the score on any scoreboard. Sure, the game is played to win, but the by-product of those games arguably means more in the long run.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from the second round of the IHSA playoffs:

(1)Normal Community 31, (16)Bradley-Bourbonnais 30 (OT) (Class 7A)

(1)Kankakee 49, (8)Eisenhower 35 (Class 6A)

(1)Rochester 45, (8)Coal City 3 (Class 4A)

(1)Byron 56, (9)Peotone 7 (Class 3A)

(2)Maroa-Forsyth 42, (7)Momence 6 (Class 2A)

(5)Wilmington 42, (4)Tri-Valley 14 (Class 2A)

<strong>Comeback Kays</strong>

There’s no choice but to tip a cap to Eisenhower head coach Sheamus Murphy and the Cardinals. Heading into Kankakee as huge underdogs to the top-seeded Kays, who allowed just 42 points in the regular season and only six more to Bremen in the first round, the Cardinals figured out the Kays’ defense in a way no other team had.

Nick Mayfield threw for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns, four of them to AJ Abrams, in the first half, and the Cardinals’ 35-29 lead at the break saw the visitors put up more points in a half than the Kays had allowed in a game all season.

But the Kays made the halftime adjustments necessary on the defensive end to get back to their old ways, pitching a second-half shutout and helping the team to a 49-35 win to set the stage for a quarterfinal for the ages with East St. Louis this weekend.

The Flyers have been ranked first in the state by AP voters all season long, a spot ahead of the Kays, save for one week where the two were flip-flopped. There’s probably never been a bigger game to take place at Kankakee and may never will be again, and while seemingly the rest of the state seems to think the Kays will enter the game as relatively big underdogs, the kids who strap up the pads and the ones who coach them know they belong.

<strong>Wildcats get revenge, set up chance for more revenge</strong>

When the IHSA released this year’s playoff brackets, folks in and around the Wilmington program quickly noticed the potential second round and quarterfinal matchups the Wildcats were staring at.

And after avenging their season-ending loss to Tri-Valley last season with a four-score win over the weekend, the Wildcats will return to the same stadium where they lost their only game of the 2023 season when they head to Seneca Saturday afternoon.

The old-school Interstate 8 Conference rivalry provided fans with an instant classic in the season opener, a game the Fightin’ Irish won 28-21. Both teams could make arguments that they’ve played the best football in Class 2A during the past month or so and will bring that top-of-the-line play to the field Saturday for what almost guarantees to be an all-time matchup between physical, hard-noses squads.

Here are the area's individual passing, rushing and receiving leaders from the second round of the playoffs:

<strong>PASSING</strong>

Kohl, BB 11-26, 206 yards, 3 TDs; 48 rushing yards

Velasco, Peo 7-19, 178 yards, TD

Castillo, Mom 13-29, 110 yards, 3 INTs

Walters, Kan 7-11, 64 yards, TD

Meents, CC 2-12, 1 yard, 2 INTs

<strong>RUSHING</strong>

Farrell, Wil 219 yards, 2 TDs

Phillips, Kan 148 yards, 3 TDs

Kettman, Wil 134 yards, 3 TDs

Terrell III, Kan 70 yards, TD

Stampley, Kan 57 yards; 19 receiving yards

<strong>RECEIVING</strong>

Allen, BB 166 yards, 3 TDs; 22 rushing yards

Emsweller, Peo 87 yards

Rivera, Peo 55 yards

Turner, Kan 42 yards, TD

Ty. Autman, Mom 39 yards