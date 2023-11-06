ROUNDUP: BBCHS' Zirbel sweeps all four AWD swims to advance to state

Saturday

GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE

IHSA Lockport Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished in 9th place out of the 12-team sectional with 56 team points. Kankakee earned 10th overall with 30 team points, and Lockport won the sectional meet with 255 team points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Savannah Zirbel won all four of the athletes with disabilities races — 50-yard freestyle (32.73 s), 100-yard freestyle (1:09.63), 100-yard breaststroke (1:33.60) and 200-yard freestyle (2:32.17) — to advance to state as an individual and lead the Boilermakers.

Nora Juranich paced the Kays with a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.85). No Kankakee swimmer advanced to the state meet.