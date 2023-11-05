ROUNDUP: Momence, Coal City football fall in second round; KCC women's basketball opens season with two wins

Saturday

High school FOOTBALL

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs, second round: Maroa-Forsyth 42, Momence 6

Momence ended its season with a 9-2 overall record. Erick Castillo broke the 42-0 shutout with a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help pace Momence’s offense. He also completed 13-of-29 pass attempts for 119 yards. Eddie Ferreira caught three receptions for 22 yards. Marchello Draine contributed 16 rushes for 46 yards and had two catches for 14 yards. Tyrelle Autman hauled in a 39-yard reception and had 20 rushing yards on two carries.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 71, Spoon River 58

KCC improved its record to 2-0 with a 13-point win against Spoon River. Jazmyn Smith led the Cavaliers with 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Amaria Pender and Valorie Dagg each had 11 points. Jaida Taylor recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Friday

High school FOOTBALL

IHSA Class 4A Playoffs, second round: Rochester 45, Coal City 3

Coal City’s season came to an end with an 8-3 overall record. Gavin Carpenter paced the Coalers with 36 rushing yards on six rush attempts. Landin Benson totaled a team-high 17 carries for 28 rushing yards. Zander Meents completed 2-of-12 pass attempts for two yards. Jim Feeney had a team-high 10 tackles.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 89, Lansing Community College 75

KCC won its season opener by double-digits to begin the season 1-0. Amaria Pender led the Cavaliers with a team-high 33 points. Valorie Dagg added 15 points, which was two more points than teammate Jaida Taylor. Jazmyn Smith had eight points.