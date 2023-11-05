FOOTBALL: Kays use second-half surge to move past Eisenhower, into quarters with East St. Louis

KANKAKEE — During the past few years, the Kankakee football team has continued to accomplish feats the program had never seen before. But when the Kays took their home field for Saturday’s IHSA Class 6A second-round playoff game against Blue Island Eisenhower, they were on the other side of a rare feat — they trailed at halftime for the first time all season.

After allowing a total of 48 points through their first 10 games, the 35 points they allowed to the Cardinals in the first half created a 35-29 deficit at the break. But the Kays reverted to their old ways in the second half, outscoring the visitors 20-0 during the final two frames to emerge with a 49-35 victory.

“It’s not individual kids; it’s a team,” Kays head coach Miles Osei said. “Defensively, offensively, special teams-wise, it doesn’t say one side or the other on the scoreboard, it says ‘Kankakee.’

“I think we did a good job of rallying to that cause.”

The Kays (11-0) advanced to their fourth state quarterfinal in program history after overcoming their first bit of on-field adversity in quite some time, with the 14-point win serving as their smallest margin of victory since a 7-3 win at Washington in Week 2.

“These kids have gone through adversity in their lives and that’s exactly what we talked about at halfltime,” Osei said. “This is what we thrive on, and I think the kids did a really good job responding as a team and not being individuals but being a team in the second half.”

Neither team could stop scoring in a first half that saw a total of nine touchdowns and a Kankakee safety. Cardinals receiver AJ Abrams accounted for almost all of their scoring after tallying 262 yards and four touchdowns on five catches in the first half alone.

But in the eyes of senior running back Tony Phillips, who ran for three touchdowns himself, the Kays’ confidence never wavered and they knew they would make the necessary adjustments they wound up making.

“We’ve been practicing all week and knew how it would turn out,” Phillips said. “Everyone was doing their job, doing their 1/11th, and we knew we would be good.

“We got scored on a few times but told everyone to keep their head up, we had a whole second half to finish.”

The second half opened with Phillips scoring his hat trick, all three of which were at least 25 yards on jet sweeps, with a 25-yarder with 9:14 left in the third to make it 36-35, a lead they would only build on.

After allowing five touchdowns in the first half, the Kays forced turnovers on all four of Eisenhower’s drives in the second half. Key’Andre White started the party with an interception five minutes into the third at the Eisenhower 21-yard line, allowing the Kays to score just three plays later, when Cedric Terrell III kept a quarterback keeper for a 9-yard score.

Ezekiel Sherrod was the next Kays defender to pick off Nick Mayfield on the ensuing drive, and after a Kays punt, Kennarius Chandler had a pick-six wiped off the board because of a penalty, but his interception stood, and the Kays scored six plays later on a Jakell Hill 9-yard run with 7:37 remaining.

And Chandler wasn’t done yet. He forced a Mayfield fumble in the Kankakee redzone, one that his younger brother and fellow linebacker, junior Kennyan Chandler, recovered at the Kays’ six-yard line and allowed them to melt the final 5:22 off the clock.

“To me, Kennarius is the best linebacker in the state, and he really turned it on today,” Osei said. “But he’s been consistent, and he’s done everything we’ve asked of him.

“He’s that 1% of kids I’ve coached and played with, and I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

After the Cardinals found success when Mayfield had time for his receivers to run their routes in the first half, Kennarius Chandler said the defense had to turn up the pressure in the second half, as evidenced by him contributing 2.5 sacks as well.

“There was some stuff happening and we had to adjust,” Kennarius Chandler said. “ … We had to bring pressure so they wouldn’t be able to get the ball out.”

A week after Terrell III, the backup quarterback to Larenz Walters, ran for a pair of touchdowns in the Kays’ 29-6 win against Bremen, the Kays employed both quarterbacks Saturday with equal effectiveness, with both quarterbacks running for a score and Walters adding a 26-yard touchdown pass to Zyon Turner.

“Larenz is good to go, but [Terrell] III did a really good job over the last several weeks of preparing and making sure he’s ready to go,” Osei said. “He’s a competitor; these kids are competitors. … They both do a really good job and have their strengths they were able to showcase with what they were able to do.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Phillips ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, including 103 yards and two touchdowns on 10 first-half carries. Terrell III added 70 yards and a score on nine carries, and Hill had 53 yards and a score on 10 carries. James “Dink” Stampley had 10 carries for 57 yards and caught two passes for 19 yards. Turner had a pair of catches for 42 yards and a score. Walters was 7-for-11 passing for 64 yards and a touchdown.

After Mayfield went 12-for-18 for 367 yards and five touchdowns in the first half, he went 9-for-17 for 55 yards and three picks in the second half, finishing with a final line of 21-for-35 for 422 yards. Abrams had eight receptions for 264 yards and four touchdowns. Antonio Russell caught the other Eisenhower touchdown and had 104 yards on seven catches.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays will host East St. Louis in the quarterfinals next weekend. It will be a matchup of the top two teams in every AP IHSA Class 6A Poll during the course of the season, with the Flyers atop of the poll every week but one.

“We’ve been ready for this since they released the 6A brackets,” Phillips said. “We’re gonna keep grinding, keep working and do what we did today next week but even better.”