FOOTBALL: Boilers stopped on 2-point conversion, fall by one in OT at Normal Community

NORMAL — Down 10 points at halftime, the Bradley-Bourbonnais football team never believed its season was going to end in the second round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs at Normal Community on Saturday.

And for the Boilermakers, the way Saturday’s 31-30 overtime loss to the Ironmen ended was just as unbelievable as those thoughts.

After LyZale Edmon had his go-ahead, about 55-yard punt return for a touchdown called back to a block below the waist with eight seconds left in regulation and the Ironmen scored first and kicked the extra point in overtime, the Boilers returned serve with a touchdown of their own in the extra frame. But quarterback Ethan Kohl’s 2-point conversion pass attempt went in-and-out of the hands of a sprawling Luke Allen, sealing the Boilers’ fate in one of the most heartbreaking fashions fathomable against the top seed in the Class 7A bracket.

“The biggest thing is our kids fought the entire game and all year, and the schedule we played in the conference we’re in prepared us for that,” Boilers head coach Mike Kohl said. “I told the kids on Monday that if we got them in the fourth quarter, it would be a game, and we did that.

“We had a chance to win at the end and felt really good about our offense, defense and special teams; I thought all three phases we excelled in, and that’s a credit to the kids,” he added. “They work hard, they show up early, and to come down to the number-one team in the state and lose by one, I’m proud of these guys.”

The Boilers (7-4) saw their season end Saturday but not before an electrifying comeback to force overtime. After a fake punt became a 45-yard touchdown from quarterback/punter Kyle Beaty to Dexter Niekamp on the first possession of the game, the Boilers quickly responded when Ethan Kohl and Luke Allen connected for their first of three touchdowns, a 59-yard pitch and catch to equalize things at 7-7 seven minutes into the game.

After facing double coverage all game against St. Charles North last week, Allen’s hat trick gave him more touchdowns Saturday than receptions in the first round.

“He’ll go down as one of the best receivers to ever play at BBCHS,” Mike Kohl said of Allen. “He’s got a ton of school records and is just a really great kid and loves his teammates.

“Last week, he touched the ball twice and didn’t say a word about it, was just happy we won.”

The Ironmen got a 31-yard field goal from William Castro and Beaty kept a 9-yard score to give the hosts a 10-point lead five minutes into the second. A 20-yard touchdown from Ethan Kohl to Allen briefly made it a 3-point game, but a 21-yard Mar’Quan Gary touchdown catch gave the Ironmen a 24-14 lead at the half.

In that first half, aside from the two touchdown passes that totaled 64 yards, the Boilers’ normally ferocious passing game struggled to find much traction, perhaps even literally. After playing their first 10 games on field turf, the natural grass at Dick Tharp Field had them slipping and sliding a bit, something that took time to adjust to.

“This grass field is a little different for us, and our receivers were slipping a bit, Ethan’s feet came out from under him a couple times, but we rallied and figured it out eventually,” Mike Kohl said. “We practiced on the grass a little bit this week, but it took a bit to figure out.”

As the offense got its footing literally, the Bradley-Bourbonnais defense got its figurative footing in the second half. After allowing 184 yards in the first half, the Boilers pitched a second-half shutout and nearly halved their yards allowed to 93, as Allen’s 44-yard touchdown catch with five seconds left in the third was the only touchdown of the second half.

“We have really good coaches, and that’s part of it, making adjustments and figuring things out,” Mike Kohl said. “That’s a really tough offense, and I’m proud of how they got off the field and gave us a chance there.”

Edmon put his stamp all over the game in the final two-plus quarters, intercepting Beaty in the final moments of the first half before recovering a Beaty fumble near the goal line at the Boilers’ 7-yard line to eventually allow Ellis Johnson to tie the game at 24 on his 33-yard field goal with 1:33 left in the third, as well as his go-ahead touchdown return in the closing seconds that was wiped off the board.

“He’s one of the most talented kids and as a sophomore was one of the most explosive kids we have,” Mike Kohl said of Edmon. “We’ll see him on offense touching the ball next year, but he had a great game and has a bright future.”

The Ironmen had the ball first in overtime and found paydirt when Tommy Davis snuck in on 3rd-and-goal from 3 yards out. After Castro’s PAT, the Boilers also scored on their third play of overtime, a 2-yard Kenvontae Sutton run.

And before they even scored, the Boilers knew what they were going to do if the situation arose — go for the win. Ethan Kohl took a shotgun snap and found a sprawling Allen momentarily for a quick out route in the endzone, but by the time Allen hit the ground, so did the ball.

“As soon as we got the coin flip, I told them if they scored and kicked it and then we scored, if we scored we’re gonna win it by going for 2,” Mike Kohl said. “I’m proud of our offense for scoring and giving us a chance, we just didn’t make it happen.”

It’s the second straight season the Boilers saw their season end on the wrong side of a close playoff game after losing 14-12 at Collinsville in the first round last season, giving them two losses by a combined three points for their exits from back-to-back postseasons.

To end their two varsity seasons in cruel fashion is a bitter pill for Ethan Kohl and his senior classmates to swallow, but those losses won’t define a class that snapped the area’s then-longest playoff drought last season (six years) and continued that success into 2023, where they won their first playoff game since that 2016 season.

“I hope they remember us for fighting always, even when we’re down, and having that mentality for life,” Ethan Kohl said of his senior class. “I think we’re gonna be brothers for life.”

Ethan Kohl did play with his literal brother, wide receiver Gavin Kohl, as well as his cousin, tight end and defensive end Calvin Kohl, with his father, Mike, serving as head coach and his uncle, Mike’s twin brother Mark, an assistant.

And with Boilermaker football being such a family affair for the Kohl family, it’s only fitting for Mike Kohl to see this year’s team comprised of tight-knit families.

“Take football away from it and they’re really good humans,” Mike Kohl said. “They take care of our special needs kids, they respect our teachers, and that’s a compliment to their families.

“The first coaching class I ever took, my coach told me if you have good parents, you’ll have a good team, and we have some really good families here, and that helped us have such a great season.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ethan Kohl finished the night 11-for-26 for 207 yards and three touchdowns to Allen, as well as 48 rushing yards on nine attempts. Allen totaled 166 of those yards on five catches, as well as a pair of carries for 22 yards. Tyran “Tiny” Bender had two carries for a team-high 55 yards and added a 20-yard catch. Sutton had 10 carries for 49 yards.

Beaty went 18-for-31 for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also contributed 53 yards and a rushing score on a dozen attempts.

