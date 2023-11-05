CROSS COUNTRY: Herscher leads area pack at state

The weather was perfect for running the IHSA State Finals cross country races at Peoria’s Detweiller Park on Saturday, and Herscher took full advantage.

“Picture perfect,” Tigers coach Rob Grosso said, “You couldn’t draw up better course conditions. ... Calm, you didn’t notice the wind whatsoever, sunny but brisk.”

It was a welcome change from the year before, which featured a hard rain and temperatures in the 40s.

The Tigers, running just three seniors among 14 athletes overall, beat expectations in both IHSA Class 1A races. The girls were 10th with 347 points and the boys finished 17th with 414.

Grosso’s reaction: “Just absolutely ecstatic.”

Freshmen Gianna High and Jackson Kruse led the way for the Tigers, who had personal bests, or close to it, from almost every runner.

High was 57th in 18:55.76 on the fast, flat course. Also in the top five for the Herscher girls were sophomore Kelly O’Connor (74th, 19:09.75), senior Gracie Kent (97th, 19:35.64), freshman Lily Tucek (136th, 20:11.39) and sophomore Sophie Venckauskas (144th, 20:15.21).

Kruse was 67th in 16:02.03 in the boys race, followed by junior Brayden Shepard (103rd, 16:30.91), sophomore Jeremy Szepelak (111th, 16:34.11), junior Matthew Benoit (130th, 16:41.08) and junior Joshua Thorson (113th, 17:02.13).

“Jackson, I got to coach him in junior high,” Grosso said. “I knew his mentality going into the race. He’s a really fierce competitor. He and Gia, they really live for those big moments.”

The state meet, with its thousands of runners, coaches and fans buzzing around the scenic course at the foot of the Illinois River bluffs, can be intimidating to some runners unused to the experience.

But the Tigers weren’t fazed, according to their coach.

“It’s cool, you can look at them on the state day morning and they don’t look overwhelmed,” he said. “They’re just awesome kids and they work super hard. It’s not like the moment is too big.”

In the girls race, the Tigers were able to watch not only for their teammates to stay on pace, but also some other familiar faces.

Also in the top 100 were Bishop McNamara senior Evita Martinez (60th, 18:57.21), Peotone sophomore Celeste Richards (77th, 19:10.35) and Beecher junior Brooklynn Burdick (91st, 19:28.10).

“In these big meets, if their schools are in the mix, we try to find those area kids,” Grosso said. “It’s a good indicator where we’re at.”

<strong>Boilermakers finish strong</strong>

Two Bradley-Bourbonnais runners had solid showings in Class 3A.

Senior Jeremiah Lanum was 36th in the boys race at 14:55.34, finishing second among Southwest Suburban Conference runners to finish a standout cross country career.

Junior Madeline Mellin, who ended the season on a roll after dealing with injuries earlier this fall, was 57th in the girls race at 18:07.29. She beat all but two SWSC rivals.