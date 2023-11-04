FOOTBALL: Wilmington runs past Tri-Valley to advance to quarterfinals

DOWNS — Wilmington finally got its revenge against Tri-Valley in the IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game Saturday.

After the Vikings knocked out the Wildcats in round two last year, the two powerhouse programs squared off once again.

Known for their outstanding rushing attack, the Wildcats accumulated 375 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground en route to a 42-14 road victory to punch their ticket back to the quarterfinals.

“We have a ton of respect for Tri-Valley, and they are a great program,” Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents said. “Today was two great programs going at it, and we are fortunate to be on the winning side [today].

They got us last year,” he added. “I can be done playing them now that this is three years in a row, but they are a great team, and that’s the biggest take away — we beat a really good team today.”

The first 12 minutes proved to be all Tri-Valley after they were able to score two touchdowns out of its three first quarter possessions, but after that the Wildcats defense managed to buckle down strong and allow their offense to get going.

Trailing 14-7 heading into the second quarter, Wilmington got back to its lengthy ground-and-pound game that churns the clock down. The momentum shift started when the Wildcats capped off a seven-minute touchdown drive to open the second quarter that resulted in sophomore running back Ryan Kettman barreling into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown run to knot things up at 14 apiece.

From there, Kettman’s defense forced a quick three-and-out before Wilmington was able to add another touchdown run by Kyle Farrell to give the road team a 21-14 halftime lead that they never relinquished.

“Playoff football is a lot of momentum football, and we got the momentum, and we were able to keep it,” Reents said of how his team closed the first half. “I think that was big for us.”

There was no slowing down the Wildcats once they took the lead into the second half. Three plays into the third quarter, Kettman scored his second of three touchdowns on the afternoon once he found a crease before breaking multiple tackles for a 52-yard touchdown that helped extend his team’s lead to 28-14 with 10:17 left in the third.

Feeling the pressure, the Vikings fumbled on their first play of the second half on a quarterback exchange that helped set up Wilmington with a 1st-and-10 on Tri-Valley’s 19-yard line. Five plays later, Cade McCubbin pushed his way into the end zone on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

Up 35-14, the Wildcats forced another turnover when their senior linebacker Joe Allgood recovered his second fumble in back-to-back possessions. Starting on the Vikings’ own 33-yard line, the Wildcats continued to move the chains before Kettman barreled his way in for his third touchdown run on a 3-yard rush.

“I have to thank my offensive line,” Kettman said. “They gave me holes to run through and our offensive line picking up outside linebacker Jacob Bischoff was a big factor in my success.”

The strong finish to the first half and outstanding defense, which held Tri-Valley’s offense to 119 yards of total offense, including only 5 yards between the final two quarters, allowed the Wildcats to keep their postseason hopes of bringing home a second state championship in the last three seasons.

“It’s great to get our back against Tri-Valley,” Allgood said. “I played on the team last year, and it hurt when we lost to them. ... Today was a good one, and we know what we have next week [against Seneca], and so we have to keep fighting and, hopefully, make a run at a state championship this year.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Kettman totaled 134 yards and three scores on 17 carries to help lead the Wilmington’s rushing attack. Farrell added 22 rushes for 219 yards and two scores. McCubbin had three rushes for three yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback sneak. Allgood had a team-high five tackles and two fumble recoveries on defense.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Wildcats (10-1) advanced to the quarterfinals against Seneca (11-0) next weekend on the road.