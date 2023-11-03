MEN'S BASKETBALL: KCC opens season with a dominant win vs. Lincoln Trail College

KANKAKEE — KCC’s men’s basketball team secured a 73-63 victory against Lincoln Trail College in its season opener Wednesday.

In the first half, the Cavaliers matched a tough Statesmen offense. LTC scored an early three, but a response effort by KCC’s Jamonte Smith and Joshua Ray put the Cavaliers up 4-3. Despite pressure from Statesmen’s defense during the half, a successful buzzer-beater 3-point shot from KCC’s Chavez Woods capped an eight-point run by the Cavaliers to give the home team the lead at halftime, 32-29.

A collection of KCC players scored in the first half, displaying a talented group of new freshmen who combined for 21 of the Cavaliers’ 32 points in the half.

LTC used a quick surge to score eight points just minutes into the second half to erase KCC’s lead. KCC’s Noah Mason scored two points to stop the charge, before Woods scored on a 3-pointer, effectively stopping the Statesmen’s momentum.

The road team responded, but it was not enough, as a series of successful shots put the Cavaliers up by double digits at 43-33. KCC freshman Fabian Desilva helped the Cavaliers in their success late in the second half with eight of nine points from the free-throw line.

KCC stayed in the lead for the remainder of the game and, despite numerous attempts to score by LTC, the Cavaliers won the first game of the 2023-24 season 73-63.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Fabian Desilva scored 16 points and had 3 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers. Woods had 14 points and 5 rebounds. Khylan McKennie added 13 points, 4 rebounds and 6 steals. Ray recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds. Mason had 8 points and 5 rebounds.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cavaliers host Olivet Nazarene University’s JV team at 7 p.m. Thursday.