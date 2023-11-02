ROUNDUP: Cissna Park wins volleyball sectional

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 1A Woodland Sectional championship: (1)Cissna Park 2, (5)Lexington 0

The Timberwolves celebrated a straight-set win (25-16, 25-23) against Lexington to claim their fourth-ever sectional title and first since their back-to-back Class 1A State appearances in 2014 and 2015.

Addison Lucht piled up a match-high 15 kills, and Sophie Duis added nine kills. Brooklyn Stadeli added six kills and seven digs. Josie Neukomm had a pair of aces and nine digs. Morgan Sinn had a team-high 12 digs and Ava Morrical tallied a whopping 32 assists to keep the Cissna Park offense rolling.

On Friday, Cissna Park won in a third-set tiebreaker (25-16, 19-25, 28-26) against Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg to secure a spot in next weekend’s IHSA Class 1A State Finals at Illinois State University.

<em>For more high school volleyball coverage, see daily-journal.com and Monday’s Daily Journal.</em>

<strong>— Daily Journal staff report</strong>