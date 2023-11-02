GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Mac's season ends in sectional championship

RICHTON PARK — Whether at the prep, college or even professional level, there will be games when a team will just have an off night. Unfortunately for the Bishop McNamara girls volleyball team, that off night came in Wednesday night’s IHSA Class 2A Southland Prep Sectional championship.

After watching the Knights score seven of the first eight points of the night, the Fightin’ Irish struggled to get back in the swing of things, giving Chicago Christian a 2-0 (25-9, 25-19) win and the distinction of sectional champion.

In a battle of Chicagoland Christian Conference squads, the Irish won the battle by sweeping the two-match regular season series, but the old adage that it’s difficult to beat the same team three times came to fruition for head coach Ryan Thomas and his Irish.

“It’s not the way we wanted to go,” Thomas said. “This is the third time we’ve played this team, and we know each other. They started off on us, and we could never come back.

“Processing this, hopefully the younger class can use it for motivation because nobody likes this feeling.”

McNamara finished its season with a 19-7 record after winning its third straight regional championship last week and a win shy of the program’s first sectional championship.

After struggling to find much of a rhythm early on, mishandling a handful of serves and passes apiece in the first set, the Irish came out and scored four of the first six points of the second set. But those early woes made their way back around, as the Knights began to add big-time hits from the front row to take a lead as large as 23-11 in the second set.

With sophomore Carley Johnson at the service line, the Irish rattled off seven in a row and got to as close as 24-19 before a perfectly placed Knights hit down the left side to end the match — and the McNamara season.

“This was one of our goals was to not only get here but do something nobody in this school has done before,” Thomas said. “I wish we did it earlier in the match, but they showed their grit.

“They could have rolled over, and it could have been 25-9 again,” he added. “They dug deep and found it, just a little too late.”

Thomas’ primary point of emphasis to the team Wednesday night was that they — especially the senior quartet of Ana Darr, Lille Nugent, Mackenzie McCammon and Gianna Beaupre — were not defined by how their season ended. And with the former of those three serving as four-year starters, the program bid farewell to one of the greatest volleyball classes in school history with the end of their season.

“I wish I could have given them more because of how special they were,” Thomas said. “But the awards they’ve won, tournaments we’ve won, regionals, win records — they’re probably [going to] go down as one of the best classes in history for Bishop McNamara volleyball.”