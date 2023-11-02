Coal City, Peotone, Momence football all facing top-ranked teams in the state this weekend

When it comes to the postseason, teams traditionally take turns being the favorite or the underdog during their quest for a state championship.

As it stands for three of the six area football teams that advanced to the second round of the IHSA playoffs this weekend — Coal City (Class 4A), Peotone (3A) and Momence (2A) — this particular trio will do so competing as true underdogs with matchups against the top-ranked teams in each class, according to the final IHSA AP Polls that were released last week.

<strong>Coalers set for ultimate clash with Rochester</strong>

Coming off a dominant 44-0 first-round win against Normal University, Coal City (8-2) already has secured its best season under third-year head coach Francis Loughran. But now he’s set to face one of it not the toughest opponents of his coaching tenure as a Coaler.

Riding a three-game winning streak that’s seen Coal City outscore its opponents 123-21 during that span, the Coalers will try to carry over their recent momentum when it travels to No. 1 Rochester (10-0), which has won eight Class 4A state championships since 2010, at 7 p.m. Friday.

“It’s definitely going to be a big challenge for us going up against Rochester,” Loughran said. “We know their history of winning and accomplishments, but one good thing is when the brackets came out, all our guys were excited about our path and opportunity.”

In order to pull off what would unquestionably be the best win under Loughran, the Coalers will need to rely on their stifling defense, which is ranked fourth in the area in points allowed (11.8 PPG) and a strong run game led by one of the area’s best running backs, junior Landin Benson, who found the endzone five times last weekend.

“Landin [Benson] obviously spearheads our offense, and we want to be able to establish the run ...” Loughran said. “If our offensive line continues to progress and help our guys find some holes, that’s going to be a big reason why on if we are successful [against Rochester].”

Benson is ranked first in the area in touchdown runs (26) and second in rushing yards (1,416) behind Wilmington’s Kyle Farrell (1,589). His ability to break away for chunk yardage and multiple touchdown runs likely will be the key factor in keeping the Rockets’ explosive offense — one that’s totaled 533 total points (53.3 points per game) — off the field as much as possible.

<strong>Blue Devils dependent on dynamic duo against No. 1 Byron</strong>

After opening the regular season 2-3, Peotone has rattled off five straight wins, including a first-round win against Crane Medical Prep on Saturday, all of which has allowed its squad to be one of the hottest teams remaining in the Class 3A field.

Despite how competitive the Blue Devils have been of late, they will have to find another gear if they are going to play the role of spoilers this weekend when they welcome top-dog Byron to town at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Tigers enter the Class 3A second-round contest against Peotone as the No. 1-ranked team in the latest AP Poll after having allowed only 45 points on defense (4.5 points per game) during 10 games this season while leading the entire state in scoring offense (60.9 points per game).

For the Blue Devils to have a chance to pull off a monumental upset, they will be highly dependent on their dynamic rushing duo of Jayden Rodriguez and Chase Rivera, who both have carried the load on offense all year. The pair has eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground in the same game four times this season.

“It’s monumental for Rodriguez and Rivera to get going on Saturday,” Peotone head coach Apostolos “Tolly” Tsiamas said. “... We got both of them going these last couple of weeks, and it’s resulted in a nice five-game win streak for us.

“We are going to need huge performances from both of them this Saturday.”

Rodriguez, who’s ranked fourth in the area in rushing yards (1,255) and tied for fourth in touchdowns (17) with Kankakee’s Tony Phillips, and Rivera, who’s ranked sixth in the area in both categories with 1,065 rushing yards and 16 touchdown runs, are primed to carry a heavy workload against a stout Byron defense.

<strong>Momence ready for No. 1 ranked Maroa-Forsyth</strong>

One could argue Momence is playing with house money now that its head coach Wayne Walker earned his first playoff victory in his eight-year tenure at the helm last weekend with a home win against Knoxville at BBCHS. So, coming into Saturday’s 2 p.m. second-round matchup against the Class 2A AP Poll’s No. 1 Maroa-Forsyth (10-0), Momence (9-1) will do so already having earned its best season in nine years since they last finished 9-2 in 2014 under former head coach Matt Fox.

That monkey off their back will allow the visitors to play more freely against a Trojans squad that’s totaled 484 total points (49.4 points per game) during its 10-game winning streak to start the season.

“I think getting our first playoff win last week will allow us to play more freely this Saturday,” Walker said. “It’s nice to have kids who I feel like all year have been so mature in everything they do.

“I think the way we approach this week will be the same [as] we approach every week ... and we will see where that takes us.”

Momence’s chances of staying with the Class 2A’s top-ranked team will come down, in part at least, to the play of sophomore quarterback Erick Castillo, who has had a breakout year after splitting time under center last season as a freshman with 2023 graduate Kud’de Bertram.

During nine regular-season games and last week’s first-round postseason matchup against the Blue Bullets, Castillo leads all 11-man area teams with 22 touchdown passes and ranks second in the area in passing yards (1,906).

If his offensive line can hold strong enough up front in order to give time to connect with his playmakers — utility junior Marchello Draine (794 rushing yards, nine touchdown runs; 272 receiving yards, four touchdown catches), junior wideout Brogan Halpin (456 yards, five touchdowns) and sophomore receiver Eddy Ferreira (391 yards, four touchdowns) — amongst others, with big plays through the air, then perhaps they can thrive in the role of the “little guy.”

“Coming into this week, Castillo has to be smart with the ball,” Walker said. “I think last week, we gave up too many sacks, and so if we can learn from that coming into this week, that will be big for us and how our team can be successful on offense.”

No matter this weekend’s result for all three teams, win or lose, nothing can take away from the success each accomplished this fall.