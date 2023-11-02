1989 (playoff version): Kankakee, BBCHS win in same postseason for first time in 34 years

As the days shorten and the crops are harvested, high school football teams across the state begin seeing their seasons change, with the regular season ending in October, and the number of teams fortunate enough to make the postseason field being halved every week.

For the Daily Journal area’s largest schools, Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais, at least one of those programs has traditionally turned in their pads early, but not this fall.

A year removed from both teams reaching the postseason in the same season for just the second time since 2010, the Kays and Boilermakers were both victorious in the first round of the IHSA playoffs in the same year for the first time since 1989 after they both won last weekend.

“It’s really crazy because of all the talent that’s around here,” Kankakee assistant coach and 1989 graduate JJ Hollis said. “It seems unimaginable that it would take that long for us both to win a playoff game in the same year because there’s just so much talent, and both of these schools are football schools.”

The Kays, who celebrated their third undefeated regular season and second Southland Athletic Conference title this season, opened their journey last week as the top seed in the Class 6A South bracket with a 29-6 win at home against Bremen. The Boilermakers won their first playoff game since 2016 with a 38-21 home Class 7A win over St. Charles North.

This fall is the sixth season since autumn 1989 in which both the Kays and Boilers made the postseason. In each of those seasons, at least one of the two was tripped up in the first round.

That timeframe includes the furthest playoff runs each school has made — a 2015 Class 7A semifinal appearance for the Boilers and a 2021 trip to the Class 5A State championship for the Kays.

Led by quarterback Willie Davis and a surrounding cast of characters that included the likes of star running back Chris Jackson, twins Dyrrah and Jason Christon, George Thomas, Alfie Winfield [Stampley’s uncle] and others, the 1989 Kays won its first eight regular season games before finishing the season 9-2 with a second-round playoff exit.

It was their second of eight playoff appearances in the 10-year tenure of legendary head coach Alec Anderson and one year before the Kays celebrated their first of three undefeated regular seasons, joined by the 2021 team that made the program’s first state championship appearance and this year’s group.

Hollis was a part of Anderson’s first playoff team in the 1987-88 school year. He graduated just a few months before the Kays and Boilers would win congruently in the postseason.

And when Hollis looks back to the teams from around his own time and the Kays he now coaches — which boast a high-flying offense led by quarterback Larenz Walters, running backs/slot receivers Tony Phillips and James “Dink” Stampley and Georgia-bound offensive lineman Marques Easley — and a defense that began the postseason tied for a state-low in points allowed [42, now at 48], a couple similarities stick out in his mind.

“There’s a lot of talent, a lot of speed from both back in the day and now and the kids are hard-nosed like we were back in the day,” Hollis said. “That’s the real comparison, is the kids’ love for football is like how ours was back in the day.”

<strong>OVER AT BB</strong>

That’s a similar sight over at Bradley-Bourbonnais, where current head coach Mike Kohl was a freshman during that fall of 1989.

While the teams he was a focal point on just a few years later, which also included his twin brother, Mark, as an all-state receiver and eventual University of Southern California running back Conrad Coleman, regarded by several as one of the most talented prep football players the area has ever produced, the 1989 team at Bradley-Bourbonnais was special in its own right.

Coached by local legend and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Dean Cappel, the ‘89 Boilers also boasted a top-notch running back in Corey Akerman, who was surrounded by star quarterback Jason Cappel and other playmakers like Jim DeLong, Brent Redman and junior Scott Allen.

Allen went on to play both tight end and linebacker at the University of Illinois.

As the only two area schools in the largest four classes of the IHSA’s eight-class football system, Kohl is thrilled to see both programs succeed, as well as the area’s other four remaining programs — Coal City in Class 4A, Peotone in Class 3A and Wilmington and Momence in Class 2A.

“Kankakee and us are kind of in the middle of nowhere, as far as schools our size, so it’s cool to see them have success in Class 6A and us in 7A,” Kohl said. “Kudos to all the schools left, it’s exciting.

“To see that success and the looks on kids’ faces, with us and Momence here last week, and seeing how it changes the cultures in the schools, hearing the teachers come in on Monday, really helps that confidence.”

The Kays, who currently sit at 10-0 and drew the top seed in the Class 6A South bracket, will welcome (8)Blue Island Eisenhower at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Should the Kays emerge victorious, they would face either East St. Louis (8-2) or Normal Community West (8-2) in the quarterfinals. East St. Louis is the only team that was ranked above the No. 2 Kays in last week’s final IHSA Class 6A AP Poll.

While the Kays are the top seed in their bracket, the Boilers (7-3) are the 16th overall seed in their bracket. BBCHS will visit top-seed Normal Community (10-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday (Editor’s note: Classes 1A-6A are seeded with two geographically separated brackets 1-16 and Classes 7A and 8A are seeded in one 32-team bracket each).

As magical as last weekend’s win over St. Charles North was, Kohl and his Boilers — who are quarterbacked by his son, Ethan, and led by fellow seniors like linebacker AJ Mancilla and a senior-heavy defense, as well as wide receivers Luke Allen and Tyran “Tiny” Bender and a handful of senior offensive linemen — stopped their celebration and began preparing to upset the top seed in their bracket this weekend.

<strong>LOOKING AHEAD</strong>

Should both teams win this weekend, it would be the first time ever that the Kays and Boilers reached the quarterfinals in the same season.

“Our kids did a great job Monday of getting their eyes on Normal,” Kohl said. “It’s one of those things where the kids hear about it in the hallways from teachers, receive emails, hear from former players and people in the community, but they’ve done a great job flipping the table and getting ready for Normal.”

And perhaps nobody understands just how much work each of these teams has put in better than Kankakee senior Tyrone Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy Jr., an all-conference defensive back for the Kays, spent his first two years of high school at Bradley-Bourbonnais. He transferred to Kankakee prior to his junior year last fall.

“It’s honestly an honor to be a part of this Kankakee/Bradley history,” Kennedy Jr. said. “Most of me and my teammates have been playing together since little league football, so for us to grow up together and be a part of this makes the moment even more special.

“It’s an exhilarating moment for us.”

