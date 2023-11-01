GAME OF THE WEEK: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Normal Community

<strong>(16)Bradley-Bourbonnais (7-3) at (1)Normal Community (10-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>6 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Boilermakers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB Ethan Kohl, LB AJ Mancilla

<strong>Boilermakers on offense: </strong>Kohl put up one of the most memorable individual performances in program history when he ran for a trio of touchdowns and found Tyran "Tiny" Bender for two more. While he averaged a rushing touchdown a game in the regular season, those largely came on sneaks from inside of a yard or two, but last week's win against St. Charles North saw more designed ground action for the school's all-time leading passer as well. The North Stars focused their attention on receiver Luke Allen, which the Boilers proved can be a risky proposition with their abundance of talent on the perimeter. Perhaps most importantly for the offense as a whole was the fact they ran for more than 250 yards and saw their experienced offensive line generate a great push against a hefty North Stars front. If the Boilers can continue to be potent in both phases of their offense, they'll continue to be a tough out.

<strong>Boilermakers on defense: </strong>The defense passed its first test with flying colors last week, becoming one of just three defenses to hold three-star quarterback Ethan Plumb to under 200 yards. They'll quickly turn around and face another high-octane offense in the Ironmen, who average 49 points per game. Mancilla is on a mission to earn back-to-back Southwest Suburban Conference Red Defensive Player of the Year honors, and efforts like last week, where he forced a fumble and had a late interception, are reasons why he has that chance. He's got fellow seniors all around him while youngsters like sophomores LyZale Edmon in the secondary and Calvin Kohl in pass rush situations at defensive end. With young stars emerging around their pivotal seniors, the Boiler defense has largely improved week by week.

<strong>Ironmen</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>RB/DB Tommy Davis, DE/TE Dexter Niekamp

<strong>Ironmen on offense: </strong>Davis, an electric runner with the speed and strength combo, has gone over 100 yards four times in the Ironmen's past seven games, including a 265-yard party against Peoria Notre Dame this season. But thanks to quarterback Kyle Beaty, who can move the ball with both his arm and legs, and a balanced stable of skill players, opposing defenses aren't often able to load the box up to totally sell out to stop Davis. In last week's opening rounnd 43-0 win over Argo, Davis' touchdown total (four) was almost as many passing yards as Beaty had (five), but throughout the course of the season, Beaty has amassed 1,394 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. After forcing a pair of second-half turnovers last week, the Boilermaker defense will look to keep the Ironmen in uncomfortable third-and-long situations that they can take advantage of.

<strong>Ironmen on defense: </strong>Niekamp is a load for opposing tackles to block, both in the pass rush and setting the edge in the run game, one of the focal points of a stout defensive unit that has posted six shutouts and went the entire month of October (four games) without allowing a point. After finding success on the ground against St. Charles North last week, the Boilers are now facing a front seven, led by the likes of Niekamp and linebacker Cooper Caraway, that saw Argo net -28 yards on 29 attempts last week. The Bradley-Bourbonnais offense has shown this season that it is able to adapt on a weekly basis to whatever defense they may be facing, even as those changes come in the course of a game, and the matchup between the visiting offense and host defense will certainly be a chess match all night long.

<strong>Pick: </strong>The Ironmen have been a juggernaut this season, rolling through the Big Twelve Conference. The Boilers have been battle-tested in one of the SWSC Red's strongest seasons and will hope that experience translates to a quarterfinal appearance. <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, Normal Community 32</strong>

For the area's stat leaders, see page C2. For the rest of this week's capsules, see page C3.