FOOTBALL: Second-round playoff capsules

<strong>CLASS 6A</strong>

<strong>(8)Blue Island Eisenhower (7-3) at (1)Kankakee (10-0)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB Tony Phillips, WR/DB Key’Andre White

Preview: The Kays were a little short-handed but still made do with a 29-6 win over Bremen in the first round, but they know they’ll have to be much more dialed in to repeat that winning result on Saturday. Phillips had an electric 146 yards on the ground last week as he and James “Dink” Stampley continue to see work out of the backfield and the slot, both of whom will be the focal point of three-star safety and receiver Andre Lovett, who has received offers from the likes of Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois and had the game-winning pass break-up in the Cardinals’ 42-41 thriller against Dunlap. White is a very dangerous wideout, return man and defensive back and has the ability to find the endzone from all three positions. The defense kept up its dominance, allowing just 64 yards of offense, but will have to clean up the 70 penalty yards they surrendered.

Pick: Kankakee 28, Blue Island Eisenhower 7

<strong>CLASS 4A</strong>

<strong>(8)Coal City (8-2) at (1)Rochester (10-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Landin Benson, WR/DB Gabe McHugh

Preview: Benson turned in one of the most impressive running back performances in the state when he ran for five touchdowns in a 44-0 Coaler win over Normal U-High, but the Coalers know they’ve got a much stiffer test this week, perhaps the stiffest in Class 4A. They’re visiting Rochester, the No. 1 team in the final Class 4A AP Poll and a program that’s won eight championships since 2010, although the last was in 2019. The Rockets have one of the state’s most lethal offenses, averaging more than 50 points per game, running for over 2,000 yards and 42 touchdowns while quarterback Bryan Zulauf Jr. has 1,629 yards and 22 touchdowns. Being able to sustain drives and keep that offense off the field is what Benson and the Coaler offense will be tasked with. McHugh has been a pivotal DB in his first season with Coal City and will be relied upon heavily Friday.

Pick: Rochester 35, Coal City 21

<strong>CLASS 3A</strong>

<strong>(1)Byron (10-0) at (9)Peotone (7-3)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/FS Chase Rivera, QB/DB Ruben Velasco

Preview: The last time the Blue Devils won a playoff game before last weekend was in 2017, when they were dealt a second-round home tilt eventual state champion Immaculate Conception. This weekend they’ll again host one of the state’s top contenders in the second round in an explosive Byron team that leads the state in scoring (60.9 points per game) and leads Class 3A in defensive scoring (4.5 points per game). The Blue Devils saw both the pass and run game yield fruitful results, and head coach Apostolos “Tolly” Tsiamas knows that an upset Saturday will require all hands on deck once again. Fortunately, the Blue Devils boast one of the best remaining one-two backfield punches in the class, as Rivera, who has excelled in the backfield and in the passing game, and Jayden Rodriguez both went for over 100 yards in the same game for the fourth time last week.

Pick: Byron 42, Peotone 28

<strong>CLASS 2A</strong>

<strong>(7)Momence (9-1) at (1)Maroa-Forsyth (10-0)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/WR/DB Marchello Draine, WR/DB Brogan Halpin

Preview: All four matchups in the northern half of the Class 2A bracket feature teams with at least nine wins, including Momence’s first game in the second round or later since 2014. Its reward for a 16-8 win over perennial contender Knoxville is another power in unbeaten Maroa-Forsyth, the No. 1 team in the Class 2A AP Poll. The Trojans are averaging a 48-12 win this season, but Momence is bringing one of the fastest teams in Class 2A to town, speed that has come in handy not just offensively, but defensively as well. That speed will be needed to contain Trojans quarterback Kaiden Maurer, who leads the team in both passing (1,960 yards, 23 touchdowns) and rushing (730 yards, 14 touchdowns). The Trojans won a pair of state titles and appeared in a total of eight title games between 2006 and 2018 and again made a run to the Class 2A semifinals last season. They have aspirations on going at least that far again this November, but so does Momence.

Pick: Maroa-Forsyth 28, Momence 24

<strong>(5)Wilmington (9-1) at (4)Tri-Valley (10-0)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/DB Ryan Kettman, OL/LB Joe Allgood

Preview: Allgood sparked Wilmington’s 27-point win over Mercer County last week by forcing a pair of turnovers that turned into short-field touchdowns, and he and the defense have a bigger assignment on their hands in the form of a Vikings offense averaging 40 points per game. Offensively, the Wildcats are scoring 39 points a game on the backs of their running backs, a stable led by junior Kyle Farrell but also seeing players like Kettman, Braeden Anderson and Jake Castle making the most of their touches. These two teams are bitterly familiar with each other after a semifinal meeting in 2021 and a second-round matchup last year. Expect both teams to hand the ball off at least 30 times in a battle for controlling the clock, winning the field position battle and using their physicality to move the chains and pile on the scoreboard. This matchup is an old-fashioned slobberknocker in every way.

Pick: Wilmington 31, Tri-Valley 24