ROUNDUP: Mac, Cissna Park head to sectional finals; Watseka's season ends in sectional semis

High school VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 2A Southland College Prep Sectional semifinals: (1)Bishop McNamara 2, (2)Chicago University 0

Bishop McNamara advanced to the sectional championship against (3)Chicago Christian at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Southland Charter Prep with a 28-26, 25-13 two-set win against Chicago University. Ana Darr led the Fightin’ Irish with 10 kills, two digs, one block and one ace. Lillee Nugent tallied five kills and four digs. Mackenzie McCammon finished with 20 assists, four digs, two kills and an ace. Kenna Brosseau had seven digs and three aces.

IHSA Class 1A Woodland Sectional semifinals: (1)Cissna Park 2, (2)Morgan Park 0

Cissna Park advanced to the sectional title match against (5)Lexington at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Woodland with a 25-10, 25-11 straight-set victory. Addison Lucht totaled 11 kills to help lead the Timberwolves. Ava Morrical added 19 assists and three digs. Sophie Duis chipped in a team-high five aces.

IHSA Class 2A SJO Sectional semifinals: (3)St. Thomas More 2, (4)Watseka 0

Watseka’s season came to an end with a 25-18, 25-23 straight-set defeat to St. Thomas More. Christa Holohan paced the Warriors with 11 assists, two blocks and two aces. Lauren Tegtmeyer added five kills and two blocks. Ella Smith contributed 10 digs and five kills. Brianna Denault had a team-high 20 digs.