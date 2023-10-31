2-Minute Drill: One for the books

What a wild first round of football playoffs we had.

It started Friday night, as Kankakee’s dominant defense paired with a rushing game that found the endzone four times for a 29-6 win against Bremen. The win made the Kays victorious in the first round for the fourth straight season, the longest streak in school history.

As the Kays were making their own bit of school history Friday night, Coal City was busy riding the hot hand of Landin Benson, who ran for five touchdowns in a 44-0 Coaler victory against Normal U-High that has plenty of folks suddenly intrigued by this weekend’s matchup between Coal City and top-ranked Rochester.

And Friday was just the appetizer. On Saturday, Momence won its first playoff game since 2014, and Bradley-Bourbonnais won its first playoff game since 2016, both games of which were played at the Boilermakers’ Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium, including a masterful five-touchdown performance from Boilers quarterback Ethan Kohl in their 38-21 win against St. Charles North.

Additionally on Saturday, Peotone won its first playoff game since 2017 in its fourth straight playoff appearance with a road win against Crane, as Wilmington, which is in playoff 27 in a row, made it out of the first round for the 21st time during that streak, using a pair of Joe Allgood turnovers to get rolling for a big win against Mercer County.

That gave the area six 11-Man football teams that advanced to the second round, the most we’ve seen since six 11-Man teams made it to the second round in 2019.

We’re seeing our biggest schools, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee, succeed, as well as some of our smallest schools, such as Momence and Wilmington. We’re seeing wide-open offenses like the Boilers and Kays boast, as well as old-school ground-and-pound styles from the likes of Wilmington, Coal City and Peotone, with all six teams performing up to and even past expectations last weekend.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from the first week of the postseason:

<ul><li>(16)Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, (17)St. Charles North 21 (Class 7A)</li><li>(1)Kankakee 29, (16)Bremen 9 (Class 6A)</li><li>(8)Coal City 44, (9)Normal University 0 (Class 4A)</li><li>(9)Peotone 34, (8)Crane 13 (Class 3A)</li><li>(5)Wilmington 41, (12)Mercer County 14 (Class 2A)</li><li>(7)Momence 16, (10)Knoxville 8 (Class 2A)</li><li>(13)Pawnee 58, (4)Milford-Cissna Park 38 (I8FA)</li></ul>

<strong>Generational occurrence</strong>

I hadn’t seen the Boilermakers win a playoff game as a member of the Daily Journal staff until Saturday evening, as their last win, a 42-17 win against Libertyville in the first round of the 2016 postseason, came a year before I joined the Journal.

And between the two days, I witnessed something that hadn’t happened in the time I’ve been alive, as the Kays and Boilermakers won a playoff game in the same postseason for the first time since 1989. It also gave the two public All-City squads seven-win seasons in the same year for the first time since 1992, when the Boilers were quarterbacked by current head coach Mike Kohl, who watched his oldest son, Ethan, helped lead the Boilers to their half of the historic weekend.

The two teams never have advanced to the quarterfinals in the same season, and although the Boilers have a tough road trip to top-seeded, undefeated Normal Community this weekend and the Kays host a stingy Blue Island Eisenhower squad, both clubs are confident they can continue making not only school history but area history.

<strong>Small schools, big games</strong>

As it pertains to the four teams remaining in Classes 2A-4A, all four of Momence, Wilmington, Peotone and Coal City will be taking on some true powerhouse foes this weekend.

Momence and Wilmington are both part of a Class 2A North bracket in which all eight teams remaining have either 9-1 or 10-0 records and were ranked in the final AP Poll of the year last week. For the Wildcats, that means a second-round road trip to Tri-Valley for a rematch of last year’s second round and the 2021 Class 2A quarterfinals.

After a resounding 42-14 win on their way to the state title in 2021, the Wildcats saw the Vikings get revenge with a 28-21 win in Wilmington on their way to a runner-up finish. This weekend’s rubber match will change locations, shifting to Tri-Valley after the Wildcats hosted the first two matchups, but the intensity between the two powers surely will travel as well.

Momence (Knoxville, Class 2A), Peotone (Byron, Class 3A) and Coal City (Rochester, Class 4A) all will be tasked with slaying the giants in their respective classes this week, as all three will be facing the No. 1 team in the AP Polls in their classes this weekend.

Momence and Coal City will be on the road, and the Blue Devils will welcome as much of a home-field advantage as they can get. All three might enter the weekend as proverbial underdogs, but all three showed not just last weekend, but the past 10 weekends, that they’re capable of just about anything on any given gameday.

Here are the area's individual passing, rushing and receiving leaders for the first week of the playoffs:

<strong>PASSING</strong>

E. Kohl, BB 13-17, 164 yards, 2 TDs; 94 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Schunke, MCP 12-30, 254 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 40 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

Velasco, Peo 3-5, 61 yards, 2 TDs, INT

Castillo, Mom 7-10, 60 yards, TD

Terrell III, Kan 3-6, 48 yards; 41 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

<strong>RUSHING</strong>

Benson, CC 162 yards, 5 TDs

Rivera, Peo 152 yards, 3 TDs; 47 receiving yards, receiving TD

Phillips, Kan 146 yards, TD

Draine, Mom 107 yards, TD; 30 receiving yards

Sutton, BB 104 yards; 24 receiving yards

<strong>RECEIVING</strong>

Bender, BB 113 yards, 2 TDs

Tuttle, MCP 75 yards

Clutteur, MCP 71 yards, 2 TDs

Stampley, Kan 44 yards; 48 rushing yards

Halpin, Mom 30 yards, TD