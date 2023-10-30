GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Kankakee's best season ever ends in sectional semifinals

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee girls volleyball team played in its most familiar location Tuesday night — the Kankakee High School gym — but it was still a rather unfamiliar feeling for the Kays, who took their home floor to face Providence in the program’s first-ever sectional contest, an IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Sectional semifinal.

And that’s where the Kays’ best volleyball season in school history came to an end, as the first Kankakee team to win a regional title saw its season end with a 2-0 (25-14, 25-12) loss to the Celtics.

The Kays had a 27-8 record, the most wins in a season in school history in the furthest round the program ever has made it to. Providence (26-12) advanced to Wednesday’s sectional championship against Marian Catholic.

For head coach Dennis Pommier, while the pain of Monday’s loss temporarily overshadowed the tremendous season the Kays had, once that pain subsides, his team will be able to realize how special its run was this season.

“Tonight, it’s tough to do, but when you start looking at stats, individual records, team records and things like that, you’ll know you accomplished something,” Pommier said. “Going into the season, personally I expected it, expected three more wins, though, but they’re [going to] go on tomorrow to their other sports, club ball, and keep playing something, which is good, and will keep hitting the books.”

The Kays used the spark of their home crowd to come out on all cylinders, scoring four of the first five points, but after eventually coming back to tie the first set at 6, 7, 8 and 9 apiece, the Celtics pulled away, scoring six of the next seven points to take a 15-10 lead and force a Kankakee timeout.

Out of the timeout, the visitors kept riding the hot hands of outside hitters Abbey Knight and Payton Mandac to take the first set 25-14 and keep all the momentum into the second set, which they won 25-12.

“Early on when it was around 9-9, we were right there with them, then gave them a four-point swing and that took us out of our game a bit mentally,” Pommier said. “It’s tough to come back in the second set to a good team like that, but I guess if you’re [going to] lose, you’d rather go out to a good team.”

On the way to their historic season, the Kays wrapped up their second straight undefeated run through the Southland Athletic Conference on the backs of a stellar senior class of libero Breanna Lamie, setter Mikyla Lawrence, middle hitter Nikkel Johnson and outside hitters Aniya Lewis and Na’Kyrah Cooks, a group that has largely been on the volleyball court together at the club and school levels since they were in grade school, with all of their experience playing together coming under Pommier.

“We really worked hard for it, and we’re not just a team, we’re a family and have a bond other teams don’t have,” Lawrence said. “I’m sure other teams are close, but not as close as us since we’ve been playing since fifth or sixth grade.”

And not only was this group a close one, but they also shared a common bond — a longing desire to win and a hatred for losing. But Lamie and her teammates understood that as badly as they wanted it, so did the Celtics, and they brought the firepower to town to do just that.

“I feel like everyone out there wanted to win every single point,” Lamie said. “We gave our all every single point, and it’s not the outcome we wanted, but they were pounding it out there, and you have to give credit sometimes.”

Pommier, who has coached volleyball since he started at the club level in 1982, initially retired after the 2020-21 season. But after his replacement, Kristin Madorin, left after one year, Pommier returned to the Kankakee program he has grown to love during the years.

Although he’s heard whispers of his own potential re-retirement come up here and there, with a handful of returning varsity players back in the fold next year, the school’s athletic fieldhouse nearing completion and the ever-present desire to coach and watch kids grow and succeed, Pommier will make that decision at a later time.

“That’s what everyone’s saying, but Mr. [athletic director Ronnie] Wilcox and I haven’t sat down yet,” Pommier said. “There will be time for a little break here before junior high volleyball starts, and we’ll sit down and talk.

“But the building has so much stuff going on with the new facility. … It really opens up so many different things and will allow us to do so many different things, so there’s a lot to talk about.”

Pommier’s future as the head coach still is up in the air, but for the Kays’ five seniors, Monday marked the certain end of their prep volleyball careers. For Lamie, that also meant the last time playing volleyball for not just Pommier, but also her sister, assistant coach and 2021 graduate Hailey Lamie.

“She is my support system, she really is,” Breanna Lamie said of her sister and assistant coach. “I don’t know what I would do without her, honestly.

“She helps me in school and in classes and she’s like a mother figure to me,” she continued. “She’s just really great and deserves the best out of everything and made sure I’ve gotten the best. I’m just so thankful for her.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Lawrence and Johnson each had two kills, and Lawrence also had a team-high six assists. Lamie had nine digs, and Karmen Rodgers had two blocks.