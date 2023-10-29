ROUNDUP: Kankakee's historic boys soccer season ends in sectionals; Herscher falls in super-sectionals

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A Lemont Sectional championship: (7)Brother Rice 2, (3)Kankakee 1

Kankakee’s first-ever sectional appearance resulted in a one-goal defeat to Brother Rice. No individual stats were available for the Kays.

IHSA Class 1A Herscher Super-Sectional: (1)Normal 3, (2)Herscher 0

Herscher’s season came to an end in super-sectionals. No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

CROSS COUNTRY

IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Sectional

Herscher’s girls team placed second as a team with 83 team points to advance to state. Beecher’s squad just missed the cut with a seventh-place finish with 174 team points. Bishop McNamara placed 10th (219 points) and Peotone finished in 11th (262).

Kelly O’Connor led the Tigers with a 10th-place finish (19:55.00). Gracie Kent added a 12th-place finish (20:02.00), followed by teammates Gianna High (16th, 20:11.40), Sophia Venckauskas (26th, 20:51.70) and Lilly Tucek (32nd, 21:14.20).

Bishop McNamara’s Evita Martinez earned ninth overall (19:25.20) to advance to state as an individual. Izzy Wilkey placed 51st overall, followed by teammates Izzy Quigley (62nd), Meredith Cortes (64th) and Emily Storer (82nd).

Celeste Richards claimed 11th overall (19:56.30) to qualify to state as an individual. Elizabeth Rede claimed 70th overall, followed by teammates Sophia Koprowski (71st), Amanda Mezydlo (84th) and Ava Valencia (86th).

Beecher’s Brooklyn Burdick earned 13th overall (20:03.90) to advance to state as an individual. Aaralyn Martinez also qualified for state after she placed 18th overall (20:17.40).

Wilmington’s Brooklyn Flores earned 15th overall (20:10.40) to advance to state as an individual.

Donovan’s Jenna Schermann ended her season at sectionals after she placed 101st overall (31:22.20). Kendahl Carlson finished 110th (38:07.60).

On the boys side, Herscher’s team placed third with 85 team points to advance to state as a team. Iroquois West earned 11th place with a team score of 338 and Bishop McNamara claimed 14th with 375 team points. Northridge Prep won the sectional with a meet-best 35 team points.

Jackson Kruse led the Tigers with an 11th-place finish (16:41.20). Brayden Shepard added a 12th-place finish (16:44.70) and Thomas Morgan claimed 16th overall (16:55.80). Matthew Benoit contributed a 23rd overall finish (17:15.10) and Jeremy Szepelak chipped in a 25th-place finish (17:27.90).

Watseka’s Andrew McTaggart claimed 20th overall (17:00.60) to advance to state as an individual. Hayden Sullivan ended his season with a 65th-place finish.

Christian Provost earned 56th overall to pace the Fightin’ Irish. David Quigley added a 68th-place finish, followed by teammates Justice Provost (90th), Kayden Roach (112th) and Oliver Heinrich (121st).

Owen Borders placed 47th to pace the Raiders. Tyler Schmidt earned 49th, followed by Oliverio Ochoa (94th), Corbyn Molck (98th) and Damian Alvarado (108th).

Peotone’s Roman Jelinek finished 50th overall to end his season at sectionals.

Beecher’s Josiah Imig ended his season with a 55th-place finish.

IHSA Class 2A Geneseo Sectional championship

Manteno’s boys team placed 17th out of 18 teams with 452 team points. Morton won the sectional title with 70 team points.

Benjamin Froeschle paced the Panthers with a 43rd-place finish (17:02.30). Jon Burner earned 99th overall, followed by teammates Caden Reiter (117th) and Carter Watkins (125th).

Kankakee’s Caleb Haut earned 78th overall (17:45.60).

Washington won the girls sectional title with 53 team points. Manteno’s Sara Schmidt earned 89th overall (22:57.10) to end her season at sectionals.

IHSA Class 3A Granite City Sectional championship

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys team earned 13th place with a team score of 359 points. Plainfield North won the sectional crown with 55 team points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Jeremiah Lanum qualified for state as an individual with a seventh-place finish (14:24.28). Ethan Piper earned 74th overall, followed by teammates Alex Bonilla (78th), Sullivan Westover (119th) and Matthew Harris (126th)

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ girls team finished in 15th place with 401 team points. Yorkville won the sectional championship with a team score of 73.

Madeline Mellin claimed 25th overall (18:04.66) to advance to state as an individual. Madelyn Dykstra placed 95th, followed by teammate Nora Hyma (97th), Morgan Reddy (107th) and Ailey McCann (132nd).