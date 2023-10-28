FOOTBALL: Wilmington rolls past Mercer County

WILMINGTON — It’s no secret Wilmington is going to run the football, but it took the Wildcats almost a quarter to get it rolling Saturday against Mercer County at Jeff Reents Stadium.

While the offense was trying to find its footing, the defense, especially senior linebacker Joe Allgood, was the spark in the Class 2A first round game. Allgood came up with two fumble recoveries that set up Wilmington touchdowns in the second quarter on the way to a 41-14 victory over Mercer County for the fifth-seeded Wildcats (9-1).

“I think it led to a lot of momentum in the game, and it led to a big game-changer,” Allgood said of his recoveries.

Allgood’s first turnover came when the defense got pressure on Mercer County quarterback Colby Cox, and as Allgood went for the sack the ball found his hands.

“It ended up right in my chest,” Allgood said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Allgood was soon tackled at the Mercer County 15-yard line to give the Wildcats a short field. Three plays later Jake Castle carried it in from 6 yards out to put Wilmington up 14-0 with 4:06 left in the second quarter.

On the ensuing possession Allgood scooped up another fumble by Cox at the Mercer County 9-yard line. Ryan Kettman bulled in from six yards out one play later to give Wilmington a 21-0 lead with 1:16 left in the second quarter.

Allgood gave credit to the entire defense for the big plays and momentum swing.

“My linemen, they fill the gaps, and I make the plays,” he said. “They make plays, too, and I give credit to Nellie, Ryan Nelson, and Brendan [Moran], they come off the edge. [They’re] the ones that [were] hitting them every time, and it led to all the turnovers.”

Cox, who threw for 242 yards, hit a couple pass plays in the final minute of the first half to get the Eagles to the Wilmington 6-yard line. But the Wilmington defense came up big with a sack on Cox and forced an incompletion on fourth down as time expired in the half.

“Defensively, I was really happy with the way we played,” coach Jeff Reents said. “I know the second half we let some big plays get us a little bit, but overall we played well, especially toward the end of the first half.

“ … We were able to go into half and keep them off the board, that was huge for us.”

Wilmington picked it up on offense in the third quarter and got a 1-yard TD plunge by fullback Braeden Anderson after a Reid Juster field goal to go up 31-0 with 3:40 left in the quarter.

“Offensively, we sputtered a little bit, but I think some of that was what Mercer County was doing to us,” Reents said. “Give them credit, and we made some adjustments and did some good things from there.”

Joey Cortese hauled in an 18-yard pass from Cade McCubbin to put Wilmington up 38-0 early in the fourth quarter. Mercer County (6-4) got a couple TD passes from Cox before Juster booted another field goal for the final count.

“It’s a good playoff win,” Reents said. “Glad to be moving on, no doubt about it. … Great catch by Cortese in the end zone.”

Reents said the first half turnovers were huge, which also included an interception by Juster that set up the game’s first touchdown, a 5-yard run by Kettman.

“We just had a lot of guys around the football,” Reents said. “They had some explosive guys.

“The turnovers we had to give us that short of a field too, was big.”

Junior running back Kyle Farrell said it’s always good to get a win at home.

“You got to win this one, and then go on to the next week but it always feels good to get a W,” he said. “We’ve got to keep going.”

The Wildcats rushed for 247 yards as a team and had 46 yards passing.

“Everybody works really hard for this, and our line blocks amazing,” Farrell said. “When they get good blocks and those kids run really hard, they gash it. I like when everybody’s rolling, getting yards. I don’t really care who scores touchdowns as long as we win, I’m in.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Farrell had 100 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Kettman finished with 86 yards on 11 attempts and two touchdowns. Castle added 68 yards on 11 carries and a TD, and Anderson 9 yards on 2 rushes and a TD. Cade McCubbin completed 2-of-4 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

“We’ve got to show we can do it, and we feel McCubbin can throw it,” Reents said. “Obviously, we want to run it first but if we have to, we can throw it.”

Reid Juster kicked two field goals, one from 34 yards and the other from 26 yards out.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Wilmington, a 5-seed, advanced to play at (4)Tri-Valley next Saturday. Tri-Valley, a 4 seed, beat El Paso-Gridley 24-0. It will be the third straight postseason in which the two small-school giants have met in the postseason. Game time is to be determined.