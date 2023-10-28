FOOTBALL: Momence holds tough against Knoxville for first playoff win in nine years

BRADLEY — In a low-scoring affair, Momence’s defense proved to be the difference maker in the team’s 16-8 victory over Knoxville during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A first round home playoff game at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Facing the Blue Bullets’ double wing offense, Momence managed to hold its opponent to just 190 yards of total offense — 150 rushing yards and 40 passing yards — while forcing two turnovers and holding them to 1-for-10 on 3rd down and 3-for-5 on 4th down to help give the home team its first playoff victory since 2014 and the first playoff win for head coach Wayne Walker, who took over in 2016.

“The defense played great,” Walker said of his first playoff win. “Overall, just everybody from the defensive line, linebackers and even everyone on the outside when Knoxville wanted to run the ball outside.

“Offensively, we got the job done up front and we were able to pass or run whenever we needed to, so that was awesome to see out of our offense,” he continued. “We played in a slug fest and we got the W; it’s awesome.”

The game initially seemed like it was destined for a high-scoring affair after both teams traded opening possession for touchdowns and successful 2-point conversion attempts, starting with a 12-play, 69-yard touchdown drive by Knoxville on the game’s first possession that was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown by running back Nolan McClay.

The home team quickly answered with a 68-yard touchdown drive of their own that ended with a 14-yard touchdown run by junior utility running back/wideout Marchello Draine that was followed with a successful 2-point conversion catch by Brogan Halpin.

Tied at 8 with 3:37 left in the opening quarter, neither team could find the end zone for the remainder of the first half.

The Blue Bullets managed to get into opposing territory twice in the second quarter, but failed to get into the end zone after Momence’s defense ended both drives early with interceptions by Halpin and Damon Cox, leaving both teams to go into the half tied despite the fact Momence didn’t run one offensive play in opposing territory all second quarter.

But on Momence’s second drive of the third quarter, sophomore quarterback Erick Castillo, who completed 7-of-10 pass attempts for 60 yards throughout the game, made the play of the game on offense.

Facing a 4th-and-3 on Knoxville’s 17-yard line, Castillo dropped back to pass and scrambled outside before finding Halpin for his only touchdown pass of the game with 2:30 left in the third to put his squad up 14-8. Tyrelle Autman secured the successful 2-point conversion run to take a commanding 16-8 lead.

“I was looking at my read on the left side, which wasn’t there, and so I saw pressure in my face and knew I had to get out of it,” Castillo said of his touchdown pass. “Me and Brogan [Halpin] have a good connection and so I found him in stride in the end zone.”

Up by eight going into the final 12 minutes Momence leaned on its defense, which held the Blue Bullets to 0-for-2 on 3rd down and 0-for-1 on 4th in the fourth, with the biggest stop coming on a 4th-and-3 on Momence’s 19-yard line thanks to a plethora of black-shirted defenders that stifled running back Mitchell Parish on a rush attempt that effectively put the game on ice with 3:16 remaining.

“That was such a big play for us on defense,” Halpin said. “I love my boys and the boys up front work so hard.

“They made that play and I love them so much.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Draine led Momence offensively with 30 receiving yards and 13 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. Terence Autman added eight rushing attempts for 47 yards, all of which came in the second half. Castillo connected of 7-of-10 pass attempts for 60 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown to Halpin, who had four catches for 30 yards. Cox and Halpin each had one interception on defense. Mason Jackson had nine total tackles and a sack. Dom Brucato chipped in a team-high 12 tackles, including five solo tackles.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Momence (9-1) will advance to the Class 2A second round, where it will travel to (2)Maroa-Forsyth at 2 p.m. Saturday.