FOOTBALL: Kohl accounts for five scores in Boilers' first playoff win since 2016

BRADLEY — When the IHSA Football Playoff brackets were released last week, both Bradley-Bourbonnais and St. Charles North knew that whichever team’s star quarterbacks and playmaking defenses stood tallest would emerge in the Class 7A 16-17 seed battle at Bradley-Bourbonnais Saturday night.

And on both fronts, it was quarterback Ethan Kohl, who ran for three touchdowns and threw two more to Tyran “Tiny” Bender, and his defensive teammates who rose to the occasion to give the 16-seed Boilermakers a 38-21 win at a rain-soaked Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium, the program’s first postseason win since 2016.

“We’ve been talking since we were in eighth grade about how this is the group to do it, and I’m so proud and so happy we were able to host a playoff game and end up winning a game like that,” Kohl, who threw for two scores and 164 yards and ran for 94 more yards, said. “St. Charles [North], they’re known for good football, so I’m proud of our defense for staying composed and us coming out with the W.”

In a matchup of top-notch passers, Kohl and North Stars quarterback Ethan Plumb, it was the defenses who stood out early, as the visitors scored first on a 1-yard keep by Plumb eight minutes in that was set up by a perfectly-executed fake field goal that kicker Hunter Liszka made on a 4th-and-9 a pair of plays prior.

The Boilers responded with an 8-play, 55-yard drive that was capped off with a Kohl strike to Bender for a 26-yard score 13 seconds into the second quarter. That was the only scoring for the first 23 minutes of the half, but a Kenvontae Sutton 65-yard dash in the final minute of the second set up Kohl for a 1-yard keeper of his own with 25 seconds in the quarter to put the hosts up 14-7 at the half.

On the night, the Boilers ran for 257 yards, something head coach Mike Kohl and his coaching staff anticipated they could do against the Tampa 2 defense the North Stars employed.

“[The North Stars] do a great job on defense and some things we normally don’t see with that Tampa 2 defense and that different look they showed us, that’s kind of tough to throw against,” Mike Kohl said. “ ... We had a chance to run the ball and I thought we did a good job up front offensively.”

After a Boilers 3-and-out opened the second half, the North Stars quickly marched down the field and tied the game at 14 on a 5-yard touchdown run from Plumb just over two minutes into the third.

The Boilers regained the lead three minutes later on Ellis Johnson’s 39-yard field goal and never relinquished it. On the fifth play of the fourth quarter and the sixth play of the Boilers’ drive, Ethan Kohl found Bender for a short completion in traffic that turned into a monstrous 71-yard touchdown after Bender made a defender missed and turned hit the speed burst.

Despite the heralded attempts to stop the Boiler passing attack, Bender knew that with the talent at their disposal, the chance for a big play is always there.

“I trust my O-Line, trust my quarterback,” Bender said. “I believe in those guys day in and day out, so a big play comes at any moment with the guys present on our team.”

And with a talented speedster like Bender out wide, Ethan Kohl almost always can trust his classmate to turn a short pass into a big play.

“You talk about fast, he’s fast,” Ethan Kohl said of Bender. “Those throws I threw to him weren’t tough throws; I just put it in a little window, he catches it, makes someone miss and is gone.”

After an AJ Mancilla interception, Ethan Kohl called his own number on a 3-yard bootleg that found paydirt to lengthen the lead to 31-14 with a shade under seven minutes to play.

Plumb lofted a dime 31 yards downfield to Keaton Reinke, who made a strong touchdown catch in coverage, to bring the North Stars within 10 points at 31-21 two minutes later, but Ethan Kohl put the stamp on the Boilers’ win when he tucked it on 3rd-and-3 and hit the afterburners for a 35-yard rushing touchdown with 2:26 on the clock.

“Our staff said last Sunday that if we’re gonna win a playoff game, Ethan has to run the ball,” Mike Kohl said. “They take away the pass so well and he’s a good athlete at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds; he’s a big kid and we knew we had to run him in the playoffs to win.

“He did a great job with his feet and making some guys miss, and when you’re that big it’s tough to bring him down.”

While several of his runs would have gone for much less had he taken typical quarterback precautions like sliding or skirting out of bounds, with everything on the line Saturday, Ethan Kohl was fighting for every yard on every carry.

“I know fighting for extra yards and setting the tone early, it’s tough for an opposing team to see a quarterback lower his shoulder against a linebacker,” Ethan Kohl said. “Just setting the tone, it’s really that intimidation factor.”

Defensively, the Boilers became just the third team this season to hold Plumb to less than 200 passing yards, as the three-star junior finished the night 15-for-32 passing for 185 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

While several emerging young players like sophomore cornerback LyZale Edmon, and junior linebackers Dekari Faulkner and Ben Lovell turned in standout performances, just like the offense, the defense leaned on its seniors in crunch time.

Mancilla forced a fumble that fellow senior Alan Rogers recovered and it was another senior, Victor Rogers, who tipped the pass Mancilla picked off late.

“Our seniors really gotta lead this team, which they have,” Mancilla said. "They’ve done it vocally and physically, they’ve done everything in their power to get us here. Our seniors are the leaders of this team and we’ve executed, leading the team, being great teammates, picking each other when we’re down, staying level and focused and just all-around kicking butt.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ethan Kohl finished the night 13-for-17 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns to Bender, as well as 94 yards and three scores on 18 carries, including 77 yards on 10 second-half attempts. Sutton led the Boilers with 104 yards on 19 carries and had two catches for 24 yards while Marquise Aaron had 14 totes for 59 yards. Bender had three catches for 113 yards and two scores. Mancilla had a forced fumble and interception. Alan Rogers had a fumble recovery and Lovell had a sack.

Plumb was 15-for-32 for 185 yards, a touchdown and an interception and added 47 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries. Joelle Holloman had a dozen carries for 80 yards and Reinke had four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers will head south to take on top-seed, unbeaten Normal Community, the No. 3 team in the IHSA Class 7A AP Poll who improved to 10-0 with a 43-0 shutout win over Argo in the first round.

“We’re not gonna back down,” Mike Kohl said. “They’re a really good team, obviously, and play some really good teams, and so do we.

“Our kids know if we can knock them out, who knows what can happen,” he added. “… I love this group of kids and no matter what happens next week, it’s a bright future for these kids.”